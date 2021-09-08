Dogecoin Rival Soars 30 Percent on Coinbase Listing

Wed, 09/08/2021 - 16:29
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu is rallying hard because of the Coinbase listing
Dogecoin Rival Soars 30 Percent on Coinbase Listing
Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu has been listed on Coinbase Pro, the professionally-oriented arm of the top U.S. exchange. 

According to a Sept. 8 announcement made by the company, inbound transfers for the canine cryptocurrency are already available in all supported jurisdictions. 

Trading will kick off at 4 p.m. UTC on Sept. 9 if the necessary liquidity conditions are met.

Doge of Wall Street: Jordan Belfort Goes Back to His Old Ways by Pumping Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
As reported by U.Today, Coinbase Pro initially announced that it would list the SHIB token in mid-June, just weeks after the highly anticipated addition of Dogecoin. However, the exchange then delayed its launch due to "technical issues."    

SHIB surged more than 30 percent on the Binance exchange because of the Coinbase news. 

The listing comes amid growing regulatory pressure. Earlier today, Coinbase revealed that it could be sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over a yet-to-be-launched lending product.   

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

