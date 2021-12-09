Florida to Pilot Blockchain for Medicaid Payments

News
Thu, 12/09/2021 - 15:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Florida is turning to blockchain in search in innovation
Florida to Pilot Blockchain for Medicaid Payments
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the state's $99 billion "Freedom First Budget," which has a place for crypto innovation.

DeSantis' budget includes a pilot program that will allow Medicaid payments in crypto, bringing the technology to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

The program also aims to integrate blockchain into the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

Related
Dogecoin for Showing Up to Job Interviews: Florida Sushi Chain Attracts Dozens of New Applicants with Meme Crypto
Apart from that, the proposal will also allow corporations to pay city fees in cryptocurrencies:

Florida encourages cryptocurrency as a means of commerce and furthering Florida's attractiveness to businesses and economic growth.

Florida is known as one of the most crypto-friendly states, with the mayors of Miami and Tampa recently volunteering to collect their entire salary in Bitcoin.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple's Chris Larsen Says Bitcoin Mining Firms Will Benefit from Ditching Proof-of-Work
12/09/2021 - 20:21
Ripple's Chris Larsen Says Bitcoin Mining Firms Will Benefit from Ditching Proof-of-Work
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Now Accepted by Newegg
12/09/2021 - 18:49
Shiba Inu Now Accepted by Newegg
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Gets Major Merchant Adoption Boost with BitPay Integration
12/09/2021 - 18:13
Shiba Inu Gets Major Merchant Adoption Boost with BitPay Integration
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya