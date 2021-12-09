Florida to Pilot Blockchain for Medicaid Payments

Florida is turning to blockchain in search in innovation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the state's $99 billion "Freedom First Budget," which has a place for crypto innovation.



DeSantis' budget includes a pilot program that will allow Medicaid payments in crypto, bringing the technology to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).



The program also aims to integrate blockchain into the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

Florida encourages cryptocurrency as a means of commerce and furthering Florida's attractiveness to businesses and economic growth.

Apart from that, the proposal will also allow corporations to pay city fees in cryptocurrencies:

Florida is known as one of the most crypto-friendly states, with the mayors of Miami and Tampa recently volunteering to collect their entire salary in Bitcoin.