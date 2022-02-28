Ethereum Supply Last Active 7 Years Ago Hits New Major High: Glassnode

Supply of ETH last active 7 years ago remains unsold, while small-sized investors keep pouring into Ethereum

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data shared by Glassnode data aggregator has it that small-sized investors are actively acquiring the second biggest crypto on the market, Ethereum, while 7.6 million ETH last active in 2015-2017 remain unsold.

Meanwhile, Ethereum has recaptured the $2,800 level first time in ten days.

Ethereum supply last moved 7 years ago hits a new high

Glassnode has reported that a three-month high has been reached by the holders of Ethereum supply who last moved their crypto five and seven years ago, i.e. in 2017 and 2015.

This supply now totals 7,666,690.968 ETH – roughly $21,557,791,247.

📈 #Ethereum $ETH Amount of Supply Last Active 5y-7y just reached a 3-month high of 7,666,690.968 ETH



View metric:https://t.co/IEN283QP0E pic.twitter.com/8HecOSXB3G — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) February 28, 2022

Small-sized wallets buying ETH aggressively

Glassnode has also reported that smaller investors have been accumulating Ether in portions of 0.01 ETH, 0.1 ETH, 10 ETH and 32 ETH.

Number of wallets holding these amounts of Ethereum have surged to new highs – 0.01+ coins - 21,929,193 ATH, 0.1+ ETH - 6,960,421 ATH, 10 ETH+ – one-year high of 280,792 coins. 32 ETH+ - one-month high of 107,876.

📈 #Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 32+ Coins just reached a 1-month high of 107,876



Previous 1-month high of 107,860 was observed on 23 February 2022



View metric:https://t.co/rkRWanL3OS pic.twitter.com/4KA8lTQ5Vc — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) February 28, 2022

Ethereum recovers, surpassing 2,800

Bitcoin and Ethereum have demonstrated a sharp increase in prices. Bitcoin is back above the $40,000 level, while Ether has recaptured $2,800, rising 8.50 percent on Coinbase – from $2,616 to $2,838.

Image via TradingView

Besides, Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu has reported that over the past hour liquidations in Bitcoin and Ethereum positions have comprised more than $60 million across exchanges.

Stock prices of publicly-traded crypto (and crypto-related) companies such as Coinbase, MicroStrategy, etc, have gone up by 5 to 10 percent.