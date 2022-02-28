Ethereum Supply Last Active 7 Years Ago Hits New Major High: Glassnode

News
Mon, 02/28/2022 - 16:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Supply of ETH last active 7 years ago remains unsold, while small-sized investors keep pouring into Ethereum
Ethereum Supply Last Active 7 Years Ago Hits New Major High: Glassnode
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Data shared by Glassnode data aggregator has it that small-sized investors are actively acquiring the second biggest crypto on the market, Ethereum, while 7.6 million ETH last active in 2015-2017 remain unsold.

Meanwhile, Ethereum has recaptured the $2,800 level first time in ten days.

Ethereum supply last moved 7 years ago hits a new high

Glassnode has reported that a three-month high has been reached by the holders of Ethereum supply who last moved their crypto five and seven years ago, i.e. in 2017 and 2015.

This supply now totals 7,666,690.968 ETH – roughly $21,557,791,247.

Small-sized wallets buying ETH aggressively

Glassnode has also reported that smaller investors have been accumulating Ether in portions of 0.01 ETH, 0.1 ETH, 10 ETH and 32 ETH.

Number of wallets holding these amounts of Ethereum have surged to new highs – 0.01+ coins - 21,929,193 ATH, 0.1+ ETH - 6,960,421 ATH, 10 ETH+ – one-year high of 280,792 coins. 32 ETH+ - one-month high of 107,876.

Related
Bitcoin Back Above $40,000, Printing 2 Long Green Candles

Ethereum recovers, surpassing 2,800

Bitcoin and Ethereum have demonstrated a sharp increase in prices. Bitcoin is back above the $40,000 level, while Ether has recaptured $2,800, rising 8.50 percent on Coinbase – from $2,616 to $2,838.

ETH2800_1145
Image via TradingView

Besides, Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu has reported that over the past hour liquidations in Bitcoin and Ethereum positions have comprised more than $60 million across exchanges.

Stock prices of publicly-traded crypto (and crypto-related) companies such as Coinbase, MicroStrategy, etc, have gone up by 5 to 10 percent.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) Soar, Outperforming Bitcoin
02/28/2022 - 18:33
Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) Soar, Outperforming Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for February 28
02/28/2022 - 16:20
ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for February 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SEC Says No Amnesty for Crypto Companies
02/28/2022 - 16:10
SEC Says No Amnesty for Crypto Companies
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya