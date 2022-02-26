Ethereum Validators Near 300,000 as Amount of ETH Staked Surpasses 9.5 Million

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As shared by a top Ethereum developer, the number of validators nodes on the Ethereum network is approaching the 300,000 mark while the amount of ETH staked has topped 9.5 million.

Several milestones have been reached ahead of Ethereum's full transition to proof of stake. The amount of Ethereum staked has been steadily increasing, and it now stands at 9,570,639 ETH.

Given that becoming a node validator costs 32 ETH, the number of validator nodes operating on the Ethereum network has increased and continues to do so as new nodes are added. The network's total number of validator nodes has now reached 299,085. A validator is a participant in the consensus of the Ethereum protocol.

In the ongoing transition, the Ethereum Foundation stated in January that the Eth 2.0 branding did not accurately reflect what was going on with the network during its round of updates. It went on to say that "ETH 2.0" and the nomenclature used to distinguish the proof-of-stake chain from the proof-of-work chain may soon be phased out.

Ethereum staking yields to double

As recently reported by U.Today, Ethereum staking yields are projected to gradually rise or even double following the integration of Ethereum mainnet and Beacon Chain. This implies that staking yields may grow from 4.3-5.4% APR to 9-12% APR around June of this year.

Coinbase anticipates an increase in staking yields following the complete merger of the two chains, as rewards will now include fees that are presently paid to miners. The profitability of staking contracts will eventually rise as more rewards are delivered to validators.

Ethereum is currently trading at $2,748 and is up nearly 3% in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.