Bitcoin Back Above $40,000, Printing 2 Long Green Candles

Bitcoin has surpassed the $40,000 level after printing two big green candles over the past two hours. The leading crypto has added 7.33%. BTC above $40,000 was last seen in early and late February.
*BITCOIN EXTENDS GAINS, RISES ABOVE $40,000— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) February 28, 2022
On Feb. 17, digital gold lost the $44,000 zone and began a sharp decline, hitting $34,750 on Feb. 24.
Earlier today, Glassnode data vendor tweeted that the majority of Bitcoin wallet cohorts have been accumulating Bitcoin actively. Smaller wallet groups have been the most aggressive ones in buying BTC, the analytics team stated.
Most #Bitcoin wallet cohorts are now in net accumulation, with smaller holders being the most aggressive.— glassnode (@glassnode) February 28, 2022
This heatmap presents the #Bitcoin accumulation score for each wallet cohort.
🟦 indicates entities are adding to their balance.
🟥 indicates entities are not accumulating. pic.twitter.com/sVp7SV6yHy