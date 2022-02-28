Bitcoin Back Above $40,000, Printing 2 Long Green Candles

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin has surpassed the $40,000 level after printing two big green candles over the past two hours. The leading crypto has added 7.33%. BTC above $40,000 was last seen in early and late February.

*BITCOIN EXTENDS GAINS, RISES ABOVE $40,000 — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) February 28, 2022

On Feb. 17, digital gold lost the $44,000 zone and began a sharp decline, hitting $34,750 on Feb. 24.

Earlier today, Glassnode data vendor tweeted that the majority of Bitcoin wallet cohorts have been accumulating Bitcoin actively. Smaller wallet groups have been the most aggressive ones in buying BTC, the analytics team stated.