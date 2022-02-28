Bitcoin Back Above $40,000, Printing 2 Long Green Candles

Mon, 02/28/2022 - 15:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Global flagship crypto extends today's gains, rising back above $40,000
Bitcoin Back Above $40,000, Printing 2 Long Green Candles
Bitcoin has surpassed the $40,000 level after printing two big green candles over the past two hours. The leading crypto has added 7.33%. BTC above $40,000 was last seen in early and late February.

On Feb. 17, digital gold lost the $44,000 zone and began a sharp decline, hitting $34,750 on Feb. 24.

Image via TradingView

eBay on Track to Add Crypto Payments

Earlier today, Glassnode data vendor tweeted that the majority of Bitcoin wallet cohorts have been accumulating Bitcoin actively. Smaller wallet groups have been the most aggressive ones in buying BTC, the analytics team stated.

