Ethereum Rises to $2,846 All-Time High as Rally Continues

Sat, 05/01/2021 - 05:06
Yuri Molchan
The second largest cryptocurrency has printed a new all-time high
An hour ago, the native coin of the Ethereum blockchain rose to a new all-time high, surging to the $2,846 level on the Binance exchange.

Ethereum’s rally continues as more and more financial institutions are turning their attention towards ETH.

Besides, earlier this week, the currency already reached a peak price of $2,683 as the European Investment Bank announced its intention to launch 2-year bonds on the second biggest blockchain platform presented to the world by Vitalik Buterin, Charles Hoskinson and other co-founders.

At the time of writing, ETH is changing hands at $2,843 per coin.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

