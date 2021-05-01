Ethereum Rises to $2,846 All-Time High as Rally Continues

The second largest cryptocurrency has printed a new all-time high

An hour ago, the native coin of the Ethereum blockchain rose to a new all-time high, surging to the $2,846 level on the Binance exchange.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Ethereum’s rally continues as more and more financial institutions are turning their attention towards ETH.

Besides, earlier this week, the currency already reached a peak price of $2,683 as the European Investment Bank announced its intention to launch 2-year bonds on the second biggest blockchain platform presented to the world by Vitalik Buterin, Charles Hoskinson and other co-founders.

At the time of writing, ETH is changing hands at $2,843 per coin.