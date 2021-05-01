Ethereum Rises to $2,846 All-Time High as Rally Continues

An hour ago, the native coin of the Ethereum blockchain rose to a new all-time high, surging to the $2,846 level on the Binance exchange.
Ethereum’s rally continues as more and more financial institutions are turning their attention towards ETH.
Besides, earlier this week, the currency already reached a peak price of $2,683 as the European Investment Bank announced its intention to launch 2-year bonds on the second biggest blockchain platform presented to the world by Vitalik Buterin, Charles Hoskinson and other co-founders.
At the time of writing, ETH is changing hands at $2,843 per coin.