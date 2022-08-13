Ethereum May Keep Rising After Showing 80% in Past 30 Days: Santiment

Sat, 08/13/2022 - 08:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ethereum has demonstrated an impressive growth, hitting $2,000 and it “things can continue”, recent data says
Ethereum May Keep Rising After Showing 80% in Past 30 Days: Santiment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Over the past month, the second largest digital currency Ethereum has shown a massive price increase of roughly 80 percent, according to data provided by Santiment data aggregator. Its analytical team says there are high chances that this growth may continue.

Earlier today, Ethereum recaptured the price mark of $2,000 last seen in June.

ETH hits $2,000 and “things can continue”

The news of Ethereum surging slightly above the $2,000 level earlier today was published by Chinese crypto blogger and journalist Colin Wu. He also mentioned that the amount of ETH that was liquidated following it totaled $125 million.

What preceded this growth is that according to the Santiment analytics team, over the past 30 days, the cryptocurrency spiked by over 80 percent, while other altcoins have been doing well since June too.

At the moment, the tweet says, there’s not much euphoria around Ethereum and other alts. This is a sign that this growth may continue, Santiment believes.

Related
Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork: These Three Indicators Will Determine Launch Date

Precise date for Ethereum’s Merge upgrade announced

In late June and throughout July, Ethereum managed to go as low as the $1,000 level, however, now that the more-or-less exact date for the Merge upgrade (the transition of Ethereum to the proof-of-stake consensus protocol completely) has been named, the price has continued to rise. 

The event is expected to happen on September 15, as covered by U.Today earlier this week.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image 270 Million XRP Moved with Ripple’s Direct Participation, Here's Where
08/13/2022 - 09:34
270 Million XRP Moved with Ripple’s Direct Participation, Here's Where
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork: These Three Indicators Will Determine Launch Date
08/12/2022 - 20:32
Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork: These Three Indicators Will Determine Launch Date
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair to Be Listed by Pantera Capital-Backed Crypto Exchange
08/12/2022 - 19:00
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair to Be Listed by Pantera Capital-Backed Crypto Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya