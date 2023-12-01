Ethereum L2 Starknet Unveils Epic Airdrop, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum-based Layer-2 scaling protocol Starknet has sparked a frenzy in the community after confirming the long-speculated prospects of an airdrop. Taking to its official X account, the Starknet Foundation said it is making plans to distribute its native token, "STRK" to some of its community members on the condition that they must have contributed at one point or the other to its overall development.

While the Starknet Foundation announcement resounded through the community, it had to sound a note of warning to enable community members to manage their expectations the right way. The outfit said tech teams typically develop a lot of products, many of which may not see the light of day - its way of insinuating that there is a small margin of probability that the STRK token may not be launched.

We have seen that a preview of an iteration of a possible provisions portal has been shared on social media. As noted a year ago in the original announcement of the STRK token, the Starknet Foundation is developing plans to distribute the token to certain users/contributors for… — Starknet Foundation (@StarknetFndn) December 1, 2023

With the excitement brooding since the protocol’s mainnet upgrade and since the rumor started making the rounds, Starknet said there are no actions that its community members will make now that will change the criteria as the screenshots to determine eligible recipients had already been taken.

As a matter of emphasis, it said further criteria or information that might be necessary for the STRK airdrop will be shared when ready.

Crypto airdrops: A major trend

Airdrops in the crypto ecosystem are not uncommon in the digital currency ecosystem and, in particular, among Layer-2 networks. Airdrops from Blur, Arbitrum and Optimism are among the biggest the industry has seen in recent times.

While the Starknet airdrops frenzy is relatively new to the broader community, the most anticipated for now is that of XRP Ledger (XRPL)-based L2, Evernode (EVERS). Per recent statistics shared by the protocol earlier today, there are lots of community members vying to get their own share of EVERS as the protocol sets a legacy as one of the pioneering L2 protocols on XRPL.