Advertisement
AD

Ethereum L2 Starknet Unveils Epic Airdrop, But There's a Catch

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Starknet will airdrop STRK to certain users, it confirmed on Friday
Fri, 12/01/2023 - 15:05
Ethereum L2 Starknet Unveils Epic Airdrop, But There's a Catch
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum-based Layer-2 scaling protocol Starknet has sparked a frenzy in the community after confirming the long-speculated prospects of an airdrop. Taking to its official X account, the Starknet Foundation said it is making plans to distribute its native token, "STRK" to some of its community members on the condition that they must have contributed at one point or the other to its overall development.

Advertisement

Related
Ethereum TPS to Spike Following Starknet Major Upgrade Quantum Leap

While the Starknet Foundation announcement resounded through the community, it had to sound a note of warning to enable community members to manage their expectations the right way. The outfit said tech teams typically develop a lot of products, many of which may not see the light of day - its way of insinuating that there is a small margin of probability that the STRK token may not be launched.

With the excitement brooding since the protocol’s mainnet upgrade and since the rumor started making the rounds, Starknet said there are no actions that its community members will make now that will change the criteria as the screenshots to determine eligible recipients had already been taken.

As a matter of emphasis, it said further criteria or information that might be necessary for the STRK airdrop will be shared when ready.

Crypto airdrops: A major trend

Airdrops in the crypto ecosystem are not uncommon in the digital currency ecosystem and, in particular, among Layer-2 networks. Airdrops from Blur, Arbitrum and Optimism are among the biggest the industry has seen in recent times.

Related
Arbitrum (ARB) Airdrop Has Surprising Effects on Dominant Ethereum (ETH) L2

While the Starknet airdrops frenzy is relatively new to the broader community, the most anticipated for now is that of XRP Ledger (XRPL)-based L2, Evernode (EVERS). Per recent statistics shared by the protocol earlier today, there are lots of community members vying to get their own share of EVERS as the protocol sets a legacy as one of the pioneering L2 protocols on XRPL.

#Starknet
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
2023/12/01 15:17
Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
2023/12/01 15:17
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
2023/12/01 15:17
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ethereum L2 Starknet Unveils Epic Airdrop, But There's a Catch
Ethereum L2 Starknet Unveils Epic Airdrop, But There's a Catch
Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
Cardano Layer-2 Protocol Announces Concerning News for Algorand Users
Cardano Layer-2 Protocol Announces Concerning News for Algorand Users
President of Colombia Becomes Bitcoin (BTC) Holder
President of Colombia Becomes Bitcoin (BTC) Holder
Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%, Whale Sells 300 Million DOGE on Robinhood
Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%, Whale Sells 300 Million DOGE on Robinhood
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Sees Bitcoin (BTC) at $42,000, Shares Top Altcoins Right Now
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Sees Bitcoin (BTC) at $42,000, Shares Top Altcoins Right Now
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Golden Cross Signal: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Golden Cross Signal: Details
Show all
Advertisement
AD