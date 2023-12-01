Advertisement
XRPL's Evernode Releases Shocking EVERS Airdrop Statistics

Godfrey Benjamin
XRP community interest in EVERS airdrop showcased in unique way
Fri, 12/01/2023 - 10:03
The upcoming Evernode (EVERS) airdrop is generating a lot of buzz with the recently shared registration update by the protocol. According to Evernode's statistics, a total of 18,818 XRP addresses have registered for the EVERS airdrop. As revealed, the total number of XRP that are eligible or qualify for this airdrop is 208 million. 

These statistics underscore massive interest in EVERS by members of the XRP community. Evernode also revealed that this qualifying XRP does not include coins held on two of its biggest partner exchanges, Bitrue and Uphold.

Evernode is a Layer-2 protocol designed to enhance the already unique capabilities of XRPL, and it was built as a smart contract outfit composed from the Xahau Network. These EVERS being vied for will play a central role in the protocol, and per its potential adoption scale, the native token may turn out to be worth a lot in terms of valuation growth in the near future.

Since registration for the Evernode airdrop is ongoing, there is a likelihood that the overall participation will increase over time. Evernode has taken it upon itself to update the community on the actual number of participants as this will help manage expectations for the airdrop.

Big win irrespective of turnout

Airdrops in the crypto ecosystem are a viable way to earn passive income, while also becoming a pioneering adopter of a blockchain protocol. As a free gift to XRP holders and early beta testers, the EVERS airdrop is bound to be a big win for all beneficiaries irrespective of what the final number will be when registration closes.

Evernode has even taken the time to set the record straight with the community over its upcoming airdrop. The protocol addressed complaints regarding its demands to verify the identity of eligible participants in the airdrop.

While some consider the Evernode airdrop to be not so simple, the XRP community benefits a lot from other related airdrops and reward campaigns reserved for them.

