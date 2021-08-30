Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon

News
Mon, 08/30/2021 - 15:55
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Leading U.S.-based crypto trading platform Coinbase experiments with integration of Ethereum (ETH) scalability solutions
Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Ethereum (ETH) evangelist Anthony Sassano, founder of The Daily Gwei podcast and co-founder of Ethereum's education resource EthHub, noticed an unusual announcement on Coinbase's website.

Coinbase expands protocol team, Ethereum's L2 solutions are in focus

According to the official announcement by the Coinbase team shared by Mr. Sassano, American cryptocurrency heavyweight Coinbase is hiring developers to grow its Protocol Team.

Coinbase EVP of Engineering Manish Gupta stressed that integrating Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions will be the number one focus for the new engineers.

Stormgain
Stormgain

As per the announcement, following the integration of Polygon Network (MATIC), Coinbase is going to explore a clutch of next-gen scaling techniques:

Our goal is to explore similar scaling initiatives with L2s such as Optimism, Arbitrum, and Starkware over time.

Also, the progress of Rosetta open source specification will be among the tasks for the new team members of Coinbase.

All eyes on scalability

Then, Coinbase unveiled the agenda of its community grants program. In 2021, it will prioritize devs who contribute directly to blockchain codebase or whitepaper authors focused on a number of crucial themes.

The top priorities of this list include scalability, privacy, identity and "zero-knowledge" research.

Related
US Investment Giant Tiger Global Discloses $665 Million Stake in Coinbase

Also, the projects that address foundational infrastructure and environmental footprints are welcomed in the Coinbase Community Grants Program 2021.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Superstar Gymnast Simone Biles to Release NFT Collection
08/30/2021 - 16:03
Superstar Gymnast Simone Biles to Release NFT Collection
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon
08/30/2021 - 15:55
Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ekta Blockchain Raises $5 Million in Funding Round and Heading to First Public Listing
08/30/2021 - 15:00
Ekta Blockchain Raises $5 Million in Funding Round and Heading to First Public Listing
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan