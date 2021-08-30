Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon

Ethereum (ETH) evangelist Anthony Sassano, founder of The Daily Gwei podcast and co-founder of Ethereum's education resource EthHub, noticed an unusual announcement on Coinbase's website.

Coinbase expands protocol team, Ethereum's L2 solutions are in focus

According to the official announcement by the Coinbase team shared by Mr. Sassano, American cryptocurrency heavyweight Coinbase is hiring developers to grow its Protocol Team.

This somehow flew under the radar over the last week but Coinbase is hiring people for their Protocol team in order to support more Ethereum scaling solutions 👀 pic.twitter.com/8ckPEojNTV — Anthony Sassano 🦇🔊 (@sassal0x) August 30, 2021

Coinbase EVP of Engineering Manish Gupta stressed that integrating Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions will be the number one focus for the new engineers.

As per the announcement, following the integration of Polygon Network (MATIC), Coinbase is going to explore a clutch of next-gen scaling techniques:

Our goal is to explore similar scaling initiatives with L2s such as Optimism, Arbitrum, and Starkware over time.

Also, the progress of Rosetta open source specification will be among the tasks for the new team members of Coinbase.

All eyes on scalability

Then, Coinbase unveiled the agenda of its community grants program. In 2021, it will prioritize devs who contribute directly to blockchain codebase or whitepaper authors focused on a number of crucial themes.

The top priorities of this list include scalability, privacy, identity and "zero-knowledge" research.

Also, the projects that address foundational infrastructure and environmental footprints are welcomed in the Coinbase Community Grants Program 2021.