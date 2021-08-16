US Investment Giant Tiger Global Discloses $665 Million Stake in Coinbase

Investment behemoth Tiger Global Management, which boasts $79 billion worth of assets under management, has disclosed a $665 million stake in leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in its Aug. 16 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The New York-based firm holds 2,625,294 COIN shares that are currently worth $679 million.
As reported by U.Today, semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel revealed that it had bought $763,000 worth of COIN shares.
Tiger Global Management led Coinbase’s $300 million Series E funding round that was closed in October 2018.