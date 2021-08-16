US Investment Giant Tiger Global Discloses $665 Million Stake in Coinbase

Mon, 08/16/2021 - 19:23
Alex Dovbnya
Tiger Global Management owns hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the Coinbase stock
US Investment Giant Tiger Global Discloses $665 Million Stake in Coinbase
Investment behemoth Tiger Global Management, which boasts $79 billion worth of assets under management, has disclosed a $665 million stake in leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in its Aug. 16 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The New York-based firm holds 2,625,294 COIN shares that are currently worth $679 million.

The Coinbase stock is trading at $259 at the time of writing after tumbling 12 percent from its recent high of $293 that was reached on Aug. 11.  

As reported by U.Today, semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel revealed that it had bought $763,000 worth of COIN shares.

Tiger Global Management led Coinbase’s $300 million Series E funding round that was closed in October 2018.
