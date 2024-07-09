Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Arbitrum, a leading Ethereum layer-2 solution, is facing worrying challenges, as 97% of its holders are currently enduring losses. According to recent data from IntoTheBlock, this trend reveals that the majority of Arbitrum (ARB) investors are "out of the money," indicating that their holdings are at a loss.

The figures highlight a concerning situation, with approximately 1.15 million addresses collectively holding 6.67 billion ARB, equating to roughly $4.53 billion at current market rates.

This positions Arbitrum as the foremost cryptocurrency with a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion, where the ratio of holders experiencing losses vastly outweighs those seeing gains.

No optimism

Arbitrum's fully diluted market capitalization stands at $6.75 billion, yet only $2.18 billion worth of ARB shows a profit. A significant portion of these losses stems from investments made in Arbitrum tokens priced between $1.31 and $1.5 per token.

ARB to USD by CoinMarketCap

This group comprises 172,440 addresses holding 2.98 billion ARB tokens, making it the largest segment of loss-making ARB holders. For instance, Arbitrum's price is currently around $0.67 per ARB token, with some variation depending on the exchange.

Despite being a leading Ethereum L2, Arbitrum's price performance has been weak, leading to a widespread negative financial impact on its investor base. The data underscores the challenging market conditions for ARB holders, reflecting broader market perturbations affected by fear and greed.