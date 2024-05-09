Arbitrum (ARB) Hits 2 Million Daily Transaction Milestone Amid Crucial Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum has hit a major milestone within its network. According to data from crypto analytics service provider IntoTheBlock (ITB), Arbitrum’s daily transactions soared to two million as of May 8.

Advertisement

As ITB noted, since March, Arbitrum has consistently hit an average of one million transactions per day. This is significant as it proves the network is more user-friendly than its peers. The Arbitrum transaction surge has been a major buildup over time. Per the one-year chart shared, Arbitrum’s transaction growth has remained relatively flat, around 100,000 to 500,000, from September through October 2023.

Arbitrum transactions are surging👀



Since early March, the number of transactions on Arbitrum has increased strongly, reaching over 2 million daily transactions yesterday—a significant rise from the early March average of ~1 million. pic.twitter.com/D169IAE18L — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) May 9, 2024

This Arbitrum transaction milestone comes at a time when the protocol announced its Stylus MultiVM protocol has achieved a new update. Dubbed the Giga-update, the upgrade is designed to reduce transaction fees even further, by 2 to 4x cheaper. The Stylus update also comes with better tooling, improved safety and contract size compression for enhanced functionality.

Arbitrum occupies a unique position in the Ethereum L2 ecosystem. With a rich record of price fluctuations and bullish fundamentals, the protocol has always left users wishing for more. In mid-March, as many as 1.6 billion ARB tokens flooded the market. Amid the bearish sentiment at the time, the tokens still showcased resilience.

At the moment, Arbitrum is changing hands for $1.02, up marginally by 0.17%. According to top market analyst Ali Martinez, the TD Sequential indicator currently presents a buy signal on the Arbitrum weekly chart. Per the analyst, this indicator teases a one-to-four-candlestick rebound for ARB in the near term.

The TD Sequential presents a buy signal on the #Arbitrum weekly chart. It anticipates a one to four candlesticks rebound for $ARB! pic.twitter.com/ITylXqmVF2 — Ali (@ali_charts) May 9, 2024