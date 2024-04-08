Advertisement
    Ethereum Falls to 3-Year Low Against Bitcoin: Bear Trap? Peter Brandt Answers

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Veteran trader Peter Brandt unveils scary Ethereum vs. Bitcoin outlook
    Mon, 8/04/2024 - 8:24
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Renowned veteran trader Peter Brandt has once again shifted his focus to the Ethereum vs. Bitcoin chart, offering intriguing insights into recent developments. This move comes after Brandt's previous scathing remarks about ETH, labeling it a "junk coin" and its holders as "Etheridiots." However, amid Ethereum's recent plunge to its lowest point against Bitcoin in nearly three years, the trader's perspective appears to have taken a different turn.

    Examining the Ethereum-to-BTC chart, Brandt hinted at the possibility of a bear trap. He pointed out that whenever a price hits a new 35-month low, there is a potential for a bear trap scenario. In other words, the current downturn in Ethereum's value relative to Bitcoin could lure sellers into further short positions, only to surprise them with a sudden reversal, transforming the apparent support breakdown into a false one.

    This stance from Brandt raises significant questions about the future trajectory of Ethereum's price against Bitcoin. Will this apparent bear trap scenario play out as Brandt suggests, leading to a resurgence in Ethereum's value relative to Bitcoin? Or will ETH continue to slide below its three-year lows, indicating a deeper decline in its market performance?

    The implications of Brandt's observations extend beyond Ethereum's immediate performance, raising broader questions about market sentiment on altcoins and investor behavior with them. Whether the current downturn proves to be a temporary setback or signals deeper underlying issues remains to be seen.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

