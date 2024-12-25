Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) to $12,000? Head and Shoulders Pattern Target

    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum aiming much higher than you might think
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 13:46
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Recent charts of Ethereum have shown an interesting picture with analysts, keeping a close eye on what may be an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. Looking at this formation over a longer period of time, it appears that Ethereum might be preparing for a big breakout

    ETH may reach levels as high as $10,450 if everything goes according to plan, which would be a 265% increase over current prices. The pattern's neckline is located at about $4,000, which has long been a crucial Ethereum resistance area. Ethereum is consolidating below its current price of $3,450, testing earlier resistances as support. 

    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A normal and healthy aspect of the pattern's evolution, this retest frequently indicates the strength needed to push higher. Ethereum could start a new rally if it breaks above $4,000; its previous all-time high of $4,800 would be the first significant milestone. After that, the anticipated $10,000 goal becomes attainable. 

    The cryptocurrency market as a whole would probably follow such a breakout, rekindling optimism and drawing in fresh investment. This bullish outlook is bolstered by Ethereum's solid foundation of continuous network improvements and leadership in the non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) industries. These factors still support investors' faith in ETH's long-term prospects.

    But in order to continue on its upward trajectory, Ethereum needs to hold onto key support levels. Ethereum may experience a retracement toward $3,200 or even $3,050 if the current support level around $3,450 fails. The bullish pattern would be undermined and a protracted period of consolidation or additional decline would be indicated by a drop below the 200 EMA (~$2,700). 

    Ethereum's ability to surpass $4,000 will determine whether or not this lofty goal is achieved, even though the inverse Head and Shoulders pattern is a positive indication. The next stage of ETH's development may be significantly impacted by external market conditions and trading volumes, so investors should pay special attention to these variables.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

