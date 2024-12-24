Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Justin Sun Breaks Silence on Alleged Ethereum Liquidation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Justin Sun explains reason behind recent multiple Ethereum transfers
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 13:33
    Justin Sun Breaks Silence on Alleged Ethereum Liquidation
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun has broken the silence on allegations of his sales of Ethereum (ETH). In an X post, Sun denied claims that he sold his Ethereum holdings. The denial became necessary following on-chain data that shows significant deposits to HTX over the last month.

    Advertisement

    Sun refutes liquidation claims

    Sun maintains that the allegations that he offloaded his Ethereum holdings were untrue. The rumors started after market watchers noticed significant transfers between wallets associated with Sun and his projects.

    Related
    Justin Sun Sets MicroStrategy-Inspired Ambition for Tron (TRX)
    Wed, 12/04/2024 - 13:45
    Justin Sun Sets MicroStrategy-Inspired Ambition for Tron (TRX)
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    This triggered concerns, as such massive sales could negatively impact market sentiment and cause a price decline. Given ETH’s price performance on the broader cryptocurrency market, this has raised fears of a further crash.

    In the past seven days, Ethereum’s price has decreased from the $4,000 level it recently reached in the ongoing bull run. ETH plunged to a low of $3,127 in earlier trading, triggering anxieties among investors that it could slip below the $3,000 support level. All these happened as a major sell-off hit the coin.

    However, the altcoin has rebounded well and climbed to $3,458 before recording corrections. As of this writing, Ethereum is trading at $3,391.20, a 1.73% increase in the last 24 hours.  

    Analysts predict bullish turn for Ethereum

    Speaking about the rumors and addressing the fears, the Tron founder clarified that the recent transfers were not liquidations but inter-wallet movements. Sun restated his long-term bullish stance on the Ethereum ecosystem.

    Sun’s message has reassured the market and could help calm the nerves of investors and traders alike. Some have attributed the recent price volatility to uncertainty in some quarters of the market.

    Related
    Ethereum's Key Metrics Surge: Is ETH Rebound Imminent?
    Mon, 12/23/2024 - 15:30
    Ethereum's Key Metrics Surge: Is ETH Rebound Imminent?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Meanwhile, experts predict that Ethereum’s price indicates a bottom formation with a strong rally ahead. They cited the ETH/BTC pair as another positive indication of a likely market rally soon.

    However, they maintain that for Ethereum to retest the $4,000 price mark, it must breach the $3,540 resistance level. CryptoQuant sees a possible climb of Ethereum to the $5,000 level.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 13:22
    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) Scores Major Milestone in Singapore
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 13:15
    17 Million RLUSD on Move in Last 12 Hours, Fresh After Minting
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    How Miners Can Maximize Profits with Mining Pools
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Justin Sun Breaks Silence on Alleged Ethereum Liquidation
    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) Scores Major Milestone in Singapore
    17 Million RLUSD on Move in Last 12 Hours, Fresh After Minting
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD