    Ethereum (ETH): Things Are Getting Even Worse, Solana (SOL) Shows Catastrophic Breakdown, Massive U.S. Dollar (DXY) Surge: Crypto to Bleed?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market rapidly losing value, and surge of U.S. dollar could be precise reason
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 0:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With its price clearly out of step with overall market trends, Ethereum is confronting progressively more serious difficulties.

    But according to recent events, Ethereum's strength appears to be rapidly declining, and investor disenchantment is becoming more evident. The intense selling pressure that ETH has been experiencing is among the most alarming signs. It seems that most market players are selling their ETH holdings rather than adding to them. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With little to no indication of a reversal in sight, this trend has contributed to the Ethereum price's steady decline. Any significant recovery is becoming more challenging as traders' once reliable support levels have turned into resistance levels. Investor confidence has been further dented by the swift transfer of funds out of Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin's wallet. 

    Ethereum (ETH): Things Are Getting Even Worse, Solana (SOL) Shows Catastrophic Breakdown, Massive U.S. Dollar (DXY) Surge: Crypto to Bleed?
    The trust that people have in Ethereum has significantly decreased as a result of these factors taken together. The selling pressure only increases as big investors retreat and small traders do the same, setting off a vicious cycle that keeps the price falling. The future of Ethereum is looking increasingly bleak as its strength appears to have vanished, and there are no obvious signs of a rebound in sight.

    Solana gets crushed

    Solana's price has crashed below the critical $130 mark, indicating a catastrophic breakdown. SOL's value has dropped by almost 30% in the last two weeks, a sudden and abrupt decline that has alarmed investors and sparked grave worries about the cryptocurrency's near-term future. 

    The fact that Solana has seen price decreases for 13 days running is the most concerning part of this decline. The market is in disarray as a result of this persistent depreciation, and there is no sign that a recovery is imminent. Technical indicators, which are frequently used to assess the health of an asset's price action, are painting a bleak picture.

    SOL is currently trading well below its major moving averages, including the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day lines. Since it was regarded as a crucial support level that, if broken, may trigger additional downward pressure, the breakdown below $130 is especially noteworthy. It is impossible to overstate the psychological effects of this breakdown since it implies that sellers are largely in charge and that buyers are either unable or unwilling to intervene and stop the downward trend. 

    DXY remains suppressed

    A lot of investors were caught off guard by the Dollar Index's (DXY) recent significant rise, which put the cryptocurrency market in jeopardy. In the past, a more powerful U.S. dollar has caused cryptocurrencies to lose value rapidly, by attracting investors into alternative types of assets. 

    This thesis appears to be supported by the way major digital assets like Ethereum and Solana have performed recently, with both seeing large price declines in tandem with the strengthening dollar. Increasing selling pressure is being applied to cryptocurrencies as the DXY rises. For example, Solana has experienced a sharp decline, losing almost 30% of its value, while Ethereum finds it difficult to hold onto critical support levels. 

    Because of this inverse relationship, the U. S. dollar and cryptocurrencies emphasize the difficulties digital assets encounter in a setting where the dollar is getting stronger. For investors in cryptocurrencies, the biggest worries are how much higher the dollar can go and how much more value could be lost by digital assets.

    #Solana #Ethereum #US Dollar Index
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

