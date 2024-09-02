    Cardano Creator Doesn't Think Bitcoin Can Survive

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Resurfaced interview of Charles Hoskinson sparks debate as he calls Bitcoin a 'religion,' while Cardano moves toward full decentralization with its latest hard fork
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 12:08
    Cardano Creator Doesn't Think Bitcoin Can Survive
    Recently, an interview emerged, in which Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says that Bitcoin is not a self-sufficient blockchain, as it needs the crypto industry and exchanges to be able to survive itself, but the industry does not need Bitcoin anymore. 

    The interview was given by Hoskinson at the beginning of last December but was mentioned this September, as one of the followers of the crypto entrepreneur asked if he still feels this way about Bitcoin. Spoiler - yes.

    It is good to have some asset like this, such as digital gold, but at any moment, another asset with a claim to replace the precious metal may emerge with better science behind it, argued Hoskinson back then. 

    He also called Bitcoin a religion and not an ecosystem, and he said that the first cryptocurrency should grow, adapt and shape to survive the long term.

    True or false?

    Despite this being an old interview, its recent emergence caused a massive reaction among crypto enthusiasts, but there is a nuance. Thus, despite Hoskinson predicting a slow death for Bitcoin, the community started en masse blasting Cardano, once again calling it a ghost chain and defending the decentralized nature of BTC.

    Interestingly, the interview with Hoskinson popped up on the timeline as Cardano had itself the biggest hard fork to date, with the overall purpose of making it fully decentralized.

    The event, under the name Chang, which is actually a commemoration of notable Cardano developer Phil Inje Chang, successfully kicked in yesterday at 9:45 p.m. UTC. As Cardano has said, the Chang hard fork will completely decentralize the network, with the ADA community and stakers taking over management.

