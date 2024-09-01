WIF to Be Among Huge Solana Winners, Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Says

Advertisement

Former Goldman Sachs analyst Murad Mahmudov has predicted that dogwifhat (WIF) is going to be a Solana-based meme coin that is set to outperform in 2025.

The analyst pointed out to the fact that the WIF community has the most impactful and efficient holders with at least $1K.

According to CoinGecko data, WIF is currently the fourth-biggest meme coin with a market cap of $1.47 billion.

The meme cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $1.48 after slipping by nearly 2% over the past 24 hours.

WIF to $88?

Cryptocurrency research firm Cryptonary recently predicted that the price of Dogwifhat (WIF) could eventually surge to $88 if the meme coin starts a "supercycle." For this to happen, it would have to replicate the success of meme coin giant Dogecoin (DOGE).

The firm has noted that the coin has managed to organically achieve "escape velocity," meaning that it could potentially achieve growth without constantly needing some external factors.

The success of WIF is also linked to Solana. Notably, WIF has a strategic position within the Solana ecosystem, which means that it could have more growth opportunities.

The overly optimistic bull case for WIF can be supported by its holder count, strong volumes and promising social sentiment.

The firm's base case for WIF is $10 (6.25 upside). The best-case scenario, which is rather speculative, is WIF reaching the pie-in-the-sky $88 target.

Next top dog?