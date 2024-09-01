    Ethereum ETFs Are Dead? Bizarre Statistic

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum ETFs clearly having some serious trouble
    Sun, 1/09/2024 - 11:14
    Ethereum ETFs Are Dead? Bizarre Statistic
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Concerns have been raised regarding Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) viability in the market since their launch because of the volume at which they have been trading compared to Bitcoin ETFs.

    Advertisement

    Data from Galaxy Research indicates that when taking into account Ethereum's market capitalization and its trading volumes on centralized exchanges, the volume of Ethereum ETFs has not only fallen well short of the expected ratios, but has also lagged behind Bitcoin ETFs. This difference is shown very well in Galaxy's chart.

    Article image
    Source: Galaxy Research

    Ethereum ETFs have struggled to attract the same interest with their volumes, frequently falling short of expectations, while Bitcoin ETFs regularly see high trading volumes. The dynamic also highlights the sharp differences in trading volumes between ETFs and more general market factors like Ethereum's percentage of Bitcoin's market capitalization and CEX volumes.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Tokens
    Important Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Reminder Issued by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
    Early SHIB Whale Makes Unexpected Move With Trillions of Tokens
    Shiba Inu Lead Issues Urgent Message to SHIB Holders

    Related
    How Much Ethereum Does ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Own?
    Sat, 08/31/2024 - 11:21
    How Much Ethereum Does ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Own?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The truth is that Ethereum ETFs are actually underperforming as seen by the fact that their volumes barely make up a small portion of those of Bitcoin ETFs. This poor performance is caused by multiple factors. One of the main causes is that Ethereum ETFs are not available for margin trading, which severely reduces institutional traders and investors appeal.

    These products are less appealing for large-scale trades because prime trading desks, which are vital to the liquidity and trading activity of ETFs, do not currently offer margin on them. To make matters worse, the volume disparity has been aggravated by the lack of leverage options, which has probably discouraged many potential traders from dealing with Ethereum ETFs.

    The price chart adds more context. The daily chart shows a bearish trend with Ethereum's price showing signs of resistance after a sharp drop. Due to their association with a faltering asset, investors may be reluctant to participate in Ethereum ETFs as a result of this price action.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 1, 2024 - 8:00
    Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Tokens
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 31, 2024 - 20:00
    Important Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Reminder Issued by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum ETFs Are Dead? Bizarre Statistic
    Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Tokens
    Important Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Reminder Issued by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD