Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 29

Most coins from the top 10 list are bouncing off today, according to CoinStats.

The price of Solana (SOL) has gone up by 1.78% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is trading near the resistance of $145.99. If its breakout happens, there is a chance to see a test of the $150 zone shortly.

On the daily time frame, the price is trading within yesterday's bar, which means neither bears nor bulls are dominating. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $145-$150 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to keep the growth. If the current weekly bar closes below $138, sellers may again seize the initiative, which might lead to a correction to the $130 mark.

SOL is trading at $146.60 at press time.