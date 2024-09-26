    Ethereum (ETH) $20,000 Surge Still Possible: Head of Macro Research Julien Bittel

    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum may still recovery greatly, and it is clear why
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 12:10
    Ethereum (ETH) $20,000 Surge Still Possible: Head of Macro Research Julien Bittel
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    For investors and analysts, Head of Macro Research Julien Bittel's prediction that Ethereum could reach $20,000 is an intriguing one. The basis of Bittel's analysis is Ethereum's current market structure, which resembles previous movements observed in 2023 and may repeat bullish trends.

    According to the provided chart, Ethereum's price action is exhibiting signs of consistent accumulation, which may be the start of a significant breakout. According to Bittel's forecast, prices will rise parabolically and resume their historical pattern. 

    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As long as current support levels hold, the chart suggests that Ethereum might have an upward trajectory, particularly if the market continues to be conducive to the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies, and as long as positive sentiment keeps growing. The price of Ethereum is currently between $2,600 and $3,600, with the $3,000 mark acting as immediate resistance. In the event that ETH breaches this crucial resistance, it might validate a reversal pattern and trigger a much more substantial rally.

    The formation of a golden cross, wherein the shorter-term moving averages cross above the longer-term ones, strengthens the bullish argument for Ethereum and suggests a possible upward shift in the near future.

    But in order for ETH to hit Bittel's $20,000 target, there needs to be consistent buying pressure and a wider market rebound, especially for Bitcoin, which frequently sets the tone for the cryptocurrency industry - not to mention that macroeconomic variables like interest rate inflation and possible regulation will also have a meaningful impact on Ethereum's future.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

