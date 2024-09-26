Ripple CTO Drops Cryptic RLUSD Stablecoin Hint

In a recent social media chat, Ripple CTO David Schwartz talked about ongoing concerns about how the SEC is handling digital assets, especially when it comes to enforcement.

Thus, Schwartz is not convinced by the SEC's strategy, which he thinks is too broad. He also highlighted the potential consequences of such regulation, where nearly all digital assets could be categorized as securities. This issue is coming up as the ongoing regulatory uncertainty is still affecting Ripple and the wider cryptocurrency space.

Of particular relevance to the XRP community was Schwartz’s commentary regarding Ripple’s decision to pay $125 million in the SEC v. Ripple case, also known as the "XRP case."

Here Schwartz clarified that as he understands the situation, the regulator had ruled that Ripple's offers of XRP to institutional investors were considered securities due to contractual terms, such as sales limits and lockup periods.

However, as Schwartz noted, broader use of XRP for exchanges and compensating vendors did not fall under the same scrutiny, as these transactions lacked the terms required for securities classification.

Thus, Ripple’s dual approach to XRP transactions remained a pivotal issue in the legal proceedings.

Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin news

Meanwhile, as anticipation builds within the XRP community for Ripple's new stablecoin, RLUSD, attention is turning to its branding and launch.

When questioned about whether the new stablecoin would feature a distinct logo or simply adopt the Ripple brand, Schwartz’s response, though cryptic, sparked intrigue.