Ethereum DeFi Apps Prove Centralized as This Rising Metric Shows: Willy Woo

Prominent crypto analyst Willy Woo believes that Ethereum is already being controlled by US government

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On-chain analyst Willy Woo has tweeted that he believes Ethereum to already be under control of the U.S. government, claiming that dApps built on the second largest blockchain are not decentralized at all and that transactions on Ethereum are not resistant to censorship.

In his tweet, Woo included a screenshot from inclusion.watch and stated that 69% of Ethereum blocks are already compliant with OFAC (it has only been three months after the Merge upgrade was introduced in September).

Is this right? Only 3 months after ETH goes PoS, 69% of blocks are OFAC compliant?



Meaning Ethereum is already under control by the US government.



This means all DeFi apps running on ETH are not decentralised finance. And transactions are not censorship resistant. pic.twitter.com/VqNWuTXepn — Willy Woo (@woonomic) December 23, 2022

OFAC is the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the entity that enforces United States economic sanctions. In October, the percentage of blocks compliant with OFAC suddenly went up from 9% to 51%. This compliance is to do with MEV-Boost relays, to which the production of ETH blocks is outsourced.

Ethereum blocks went from 9% OFAC compliant to 51% OFAC compliant in the past month, as mev boost (block outsourcing) takes market share. https://t.co/SYiVHPlTf4 — Lyn Alden (@LynAldenContact) October 14, 2022

There have also been other concerns in the crypto community about Ethereum becoming centralized. The first one is that around 52% of Ethereum nodes are hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), a heavyweight infrastructure provider.

Ads Ads

The second one is that after Merge was implemented, only two entities have been in control of around 50% of the Ethereum network — Lido and Coinbase. This is where nearly 50% of all staked ETH has been held — 30.24% and 14.44%, correspondingly.

However, good news about this is that Lido is a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), so it allows anyone to join it to become part of the largest entity on Ethereum.