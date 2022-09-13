Ethereum (ETH) on PoS Already Under 51% Attack: Investor Jason Williams

Tue, 09/13/2022 - 11:25
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Seasoned investor and award-winning author explains why post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) looks centralized for him
Ethereum (ETH) on PoS Already Under 51% Attack: Investor Jason Williams
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Prominent investor and writer Jason A. Williams, a founding partner of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, slams the decentralization of the soon-to-be post-Merge Ethereum (ETH).

Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0"

Mr. Williams has taken to Twitter to criticize the upcoming Ethereum on proof of stake (previously known as Ethereum 2.0, or ETH2). According to him, its staking design is very far from being fair and inclusive.

A group of insiders and founders are already responsible for controlling over 51% of all Ethers (ETH) locked in public staking mechanisms.

Here's why an attack from PoS "whales" looks predictable and inevitable for Mr. Williams. "Honest" stakers, he claims, are unable to somehow protect themselves from "abusing" the strategy of whales.

Solana's co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, shared his mixed feelings about the decentralization status of Ethereum on PoS:

Ethereum devs have had a relentless focus on enabling decentralization that is above of what was achieved with previous generation networks. The results of all this r&d has had a ton of influence on how I think about solving these same problems

Community concerned about centralization of post-Merge Ethereum (ETH)

There are a number of indicators that suggest that Ethereum (ETH) staking might be vulnerable to centralization issues post-Merge. For instance, according to Nansen, almost 2/3 of staked Ethers (ETH) are controlled by Lido Finance, Coinbase, Kraken and Binance structures.

Related
Ethereum's Decentralization After Merge Could Be in Danger as Cardano Remains Mostly Community-Owned

As covered by U.Today, these entities (alongside Bitcoin Suisse and Staked.US) have controlled Ethers (ETH) in ETH2 deposit contracts over recent months.

Also, over 52% of Ethereum (ETH) nodes are hosted by heavyweight infrastructure provider Amazon Web Services (AWS).

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Here's When XRP Will Take Off, David Gokhshtein Believes, And Even More Will Happen Then
09/13/2022 - 13:28
Here's When XRP Will Take Off, David Gokhshtein Believes, And Even More Will Happen Then
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos' IBC Can Be Bridged Through ZK-SNARKS, Here's How
09/13/2022 - 13:00
Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos' IBC Can Be Bridged Through ZK-SNARKS, Here's How
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here's Why Bitcoin Just Plunged 5% in Minutes
09/13/2022 - 12:51
Here's Why Bitcoin Just Plunged 5% in Minutes
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya