Ertha Metaverse Announces Listing of Its ERTHA Token on Bybit

Companies
Sat, 02/26/2022 - 07:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ertha, a novel Metaverse game with advanced economic and gameplay designs
Ertha Metaverse Announces Listing of Its ERTHA Token on Bybit
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

ERTHA, a core native utility and governance asset of Ertha Metaverse project, debuts on Tier 1 cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit in its spot segment.

ERTHA/USDT pair now available on Bybit, high-APY staking is in the cards

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Ertha Metaverse, its ERTHA token has just accomplished a crucial milestone.

Starting from today, trading for ERTHA is available in a pair with the U.S. Dollar Tether, the largest USD-pegged stablecoin. Upon listing, ERTHA/USDT rates immediately spiked from $0.08 to $0.1; the new asset added 25% in no time.

Per the same announcement, Bybit exchange is going to launch a staking program for all holders of ERTHA tokens. Although the exact details of the upcoming release have not been disclosed yet, Ertha teased an eye-watering APY of 40% for the first 19 days of the staking program.

Bybit is one of the most popular crypto exchanges in the futures and derivatives segment. It also supports IEO token sales and added NFT and DeFi modules in 2021.

Ertha cements itself as leading metaverse ecosystem

Ertha's team stresses that ERTHA listing on Bybit is going to unlock opportunities for retail investors to get exposed to the red-hot Metaverses segment.

Ertha Metaverse is an eccentric experiment that includes a virtual model of the Earth's surface with copies of countries and cities. As covered by U.Today previously, Ertha concluded one of the largest land sales in NFT segment history.

Related
Ertha (ERTHA) Sells Rome in Metaverse for $120,000

It sold a copy of Rome for $120,000. Previously, its community activists purchased Tokyo for $59,000 and the majority of Sweden for $50,000.

In December, 2021, the project completed two IDOs in less than two minutes. A total of $550,000 were raised on the Seedify and GameFi platforms.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image 30 Million SHIB Tokens Burned Amid 17% Recovery
02/25/2022 - 21:30
30 Million SHIB Tokens Burned Amid 17% Recovery
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Is Still on Its Way to Hit $100,000, Says Bloomberg Strategist
02/25/2022 - 20:36
Bitcoin Is Still on Its Way to Hit $100,000, Says Bloomberg Strategist
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image New Twist to XRP Lawsuit as SEC Files an Opposition to Handing Over Estabrook Notes: Details
02/25/2022 - 19:00
New Twist to XRP Lawsuit as SEC Files an Opposition to Handing Over Estabrook Notes: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide