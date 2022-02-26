Ertha Metaverse Announces Listing of Its ERTHA Token on Bybit

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

ERTHA, a core native utility and governance asset of Ertha Metaverse project, debuts on Tier 1 cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit in its spot segment.

ERTHA/USDT pair now available on Bybit, high-APY staking is in the cards

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Ertha Metaverse, its ERTHA token has just accomplished a crucial milestone.

Starting from today, trading for ERTHA is available in a pair with the U.S. Dollar Tether, the largest USD-pegged stablecoin. Upon listing, ERTHA/USDT rates immediately spiked from $0.08 to $0.1; the new asset added 25% in no time.

Per the same announcement, Bybit exchange is going to launch a staking program for all holders of ERTHA tokens. Although the exact details of the upcoming release have not been disclosed yet, Ertha teased an eye-watering APY of 40% for the first 19 days of the staking program.

Bybit is one of the most popular crypto exchanges in the futures and derivatives segment. It also supports IEO token sales and added NFT and DeFi modules in 2021.

Ertha cements itself as leading metaverse ecosystem

Ertha's team stresses that ERTHA listing on Bybit is going to unlock opportunities for retail investors to get exposed to the red-hot Metaverses segment.

Ertha Metaverse is an eccentric experiment that includes a virtual model of the Earth's surface with copies of countries and cities. As covered by U.Today previously, Ertha concluded one of the largest land sales in NFT segment history.

It sold a copy of Rome for $120,000. Previously, its community activists purchased Tokyo for $59,000 and the majority of Sweden for $50,000.

In December, 2021, the project completed two IDOs in less than two minutes. A total of $550,000 were raised on the Seedify and GameFi platforms.