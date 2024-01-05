Epic BTC Price Prediction Given by Arthur Hayes as Bitcoin ETF Nears

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the crypto community eagerly awaits the decision on the Bitcoin ETF by Jan. 10, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes has made a bold prediction in his latest essay, titled "Signposts." Hayes foresees a significant correction for Bitcoin in the near future, ranging between 20% to 30%.

At the same time, he suggests that this correction could potentially escalate to a more substantial 30% to 40% if U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs commence trading.

In his essay, BitMEX founder articulates his trading strategy, expressing confidence in his ability to time the market. He plans to make a strategic move in late February, attempting to capitalize on what he believes will be the peak of the BTC price.

Hayes' plan

To hedge against potential losses, crypto entrepreneur intends to purchase put options with a June 28 expiry date. Despite the higher cost of longer expiries, Hayes believes the reduced premium decay justifies the expense.

"Signposts" is an essay explaining why the #crypto market is in a no-trade zone, and I will be taking a massive short $BTC position in early March this year.https://t.co/s02idejL5h pic.twitter.com/Ryv1IBXO0m — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) January 4, 2024

Hayes is cautious about the impact of massive fiat inflows into Bitcoin ETFs, warning of a potential dollar liquidity "rug pull." This concern leads him to delay any Bitcoin purchases until after the March decision dates. He emphasizes the need to select a strike price for the put options carefully, aiming for 20% to 25% out of the money based on the current at-the-money quarterly June futures contract price.

With central banks flooding the market with printed money and the imminent launch of U.S.-listed and Hong Kong-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs, Hayes sees the current market sentiment as overly bullish. He highlights the importance of taking a non-consensus view, suggesting that the risks and rewards from a trading perspective favor a more cautious approach.