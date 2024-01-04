Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 4

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of Bitcoin (BTC) ready to keep rising?
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 13:55
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are trying to be back in the game after yesterday's dump.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.67% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has broken the local resistance of $43,290 and is trying to stay above it. If bulls manage to hold the initiative, the growth may continue to the $44,000 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A different picture is on the daily time frame. The price needs time to get energy for a further move after such a big drop. In this case, ups or downs are unlikely to happen shortly.

Related
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 3

Sideways trading in the area of $42,000-$44,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the bar closes. If it happens near the resistance level of $44,779, buyers can maintain the rise, which can lead to a test of the $48,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,273 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Price Recovers With $3.5 Billion Boost Amid 220% Volume Surge
2024/01/04 13:53
XRP Price Recovers With $3.5 Billion Boost Amid 220% Volume Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Millions of XRP Sent to Exchanges After XRP Price Crashed by 15%
2024/01/04 13:53
Millions of XRP Sent to Exchanges After XRP Price Crashed by 15%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) 700% Whales Activity Surge to Become Lifesaver for Meme Coin
2024/01/04 13:53
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 700% Whales Activity Surge to Become Lifesaver for Meme Coin
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Whales Market Announces the Launch of Its Revolutionary Dapp and Token on the Solana Network
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 4
XRP Price Recovers With $3.5 Billion Boost Amid 220% Volume Surge
Millions of XRP Sent to Exchanges After XRP Price Crashed by 15%
Show all