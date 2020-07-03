EOS.IO Voice Social Media Posts Visible One Day Prior to Launch

Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:25
Vladislav Sopov
The official launch of Voice, an EOS.IO-based social media platform, is tomorrow, July 4, 2020. Today, some EOS activists discovered that some posts are already visible
Contents

According to the official F.A.Q. of the product, everyone will be able to read Voice posts beginning on July 4, 2020. However, some posts have become available before the official beta launch.

Pre-release posts

Users from Discussions.app, an EOS.IO-related project, have unveiled that some publications on the Voice social media platform are available one day prior to its launch.

It looks as though some posts have actually been uploaded before the official beta launch announcement. Here's how the start page of the Voice social media platform with the most recent posts looks like right now.

Most likely, the ability to add new posts has been available for over a week. Tomorrow, a beta version of Voice will be launched officially for public reading and international registration. The latter is available to all users from outside of the U.S. only by request.

The next stage of public testing will start on August 15, 2020. The official iOS application will be released to let users register on Voice without IDs. Their identity will be verified by a 'human signup' mechanism.

At the moment, everyone is asked to send a request to stay tuned with the most up-to-date news of product development and the registration process.

New dimension of social media

Initially, they planned to roll-out Voice on the EOS Public blockchain. But then, it was decided to power it via a purpose-made EOS.IO-based decentralized chain. However, the project still has plans to migrate onto EOS.

To achieve the ambitious goals of building a new-gen blockchain-based media, Block.one, the company behind EOS.IO software, on-boarded ex-Forbes Salah Zalatimo as Voice CEO. 

Voice By Eos.io (EOS) Severely Criticized for KYC and Content Restrictions

Some analysts criticize Voice for the very cumbersome KYC checks required to operate its token. As covered by U.Today, EOS community members are unhappy about the fact that Voice asks for a government-issued ID and imposes strict content moderation rules.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

