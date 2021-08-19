ENVOY Network NFT Project Secures $2.5 Million in Funding to Make Digital Collectibles Mainstream

With a number of high-profile VC veterans on board, ENVOY is going to advance its integral NFT ecosystem

ENVOY Network has addressed the development of an "out-of-the-box" ecosystem of digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens, NFTs). With the fresh funding, it is going to unveil a number of cutting-edge solutions in this segment.

$2.5 million secured by ENVOY Network

According to the press release shared with U.Today, ENVOY Network has successfully concluded its funding round. In total, its team raised $2.5 million from top-notch venture capitalists.

AU21, 3comma, Prometheus Labs, Spark Digital Capital, Solidity Ventures, Paribus, Kyros Ventures, Stakely.vc, and Maven Capital were among the participants.



Besides funding, new advisors joined the advisory council of the product. Austin Kramer, Miranda Huybers, Paul Doherty, Marlon Flohr and Perry van de Mosselaar will curate the progress of ENVOY Network.



ENVOY CEO Bram Verstraeten emphasizes that his ecosystem is going to introduce numerous ways for its supporters to benefit from being involved in the ENVOY ecosystem:

With ENVOY and our partners we want to open up the NFT space to the mainstream. We are truly dedicated to creating meaningful projects that tap into our community and fanbase. Every individual will get the chance to own an NFT either through true purchasing or by engaging with the platform

One-stop solution for NFT enthusiasts

Sonny Christofilis, AU21 Capital's representative, stresses that ENVOY Network's solutions are powerful enough to realize the entire potential of NFT-centric instruments:

We look forward to partnering with ENVOY as they actualize the full potential of NFT's by introducing them to a wider audience. While NFT assets have exploded in popularity over the last year, we believe there is significant untapped potential for user base growth, and look forward to helping ENVOY actualize this potential in the coming months

ENVOY Network's family of products include ENVOY core native asset and ENVOY VAULT mechanism designed to accelerate the community growth.

ENVOY Network builds NFT-oriented systems for businesses and allows individuals to store, exchange, buy and sell digital collectibles.