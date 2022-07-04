ENS Domain Sells for $320,000

This has marked the second-biggest sale for an ENS domain to date, according to NFTGO data

The 000.eth Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain has been sold for a near-record price of 300 ETH ($320,000).

Image by nftgo.io

This marked the second-highest ETH-denominated ENS transaction price, according to data provided by analytics platform NFTGO.



Last October, paradigm.eth was bought for 420 ETH (roughly $1.5 million at that time). Notably, venture capital firm Paradigm confirmed that it wasn’t behind the purchase.



The Ethereum Name Services, which has close links to the Ethereum Foundation, allows users to purchase domain names on the second-largest blockchain. Each domain is sold in the form of an NFT.



ENS domain names are meant to replace complicated wallet addresses that are not suitable for mainstream adoption. Users can simply use a short login name instead of 42 hexadecimal characters.