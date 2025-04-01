Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Enormous 640 Million XRP Surge: What Just Happened?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 1/04/2025 - 12:43
    XRP sees on-chain surge that might become starting point for asset
    Advertisement
    Enormous 640 Million XRP Surge: What Just Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On-chain transaction activity on XRP recently surged to a massive 647 million XRP transfers in a single day. The most recent data shows that on March 31 payment volumes hit levels not seen in recent weeks, with almost $647 million worth of XRP being transferred between accounts

    Advertisement

    Because of XRP's unstable position on the price chart, this abrupt and dramatic increase is igniting speculation about a possible market shift. From a technical perspective, XRP has recovered well from the 200 EMA and is now trading at about $2.17, indicating a 4.26% gain over the previous day. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This upward trend comes after XRP was sharply rejected at the sub-$2 support level, where it briefly fell to $2.06 before rising again. More significantly, this bounce happened just above the long-term upward trendline, suggesting that buyers are still holding onto important technical levels. 

    HOT Stories
    Enormous 640 Million XRP Surge: What Just Happened?
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    Grayscale Files For Digital Large Cap Fund ETF with SEC, XRP Included
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns With New Cryptic Location, Here’s Big Catch

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Bounced Off: Bull Run Incoming?
    Tue, 04/01/2025 - 09:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Bounced Off: Bull Run Incoming?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Even with this bullish surge, XRP is still within a descending triangle pattern, indicating that caution is still necessary. At the moment, the price is testing the intersection of three moving averages that could serve as resistance: the 50, 100 and 200 EMAs. Invalidating the downtrend and possibly signaling the beginning of a wider rally would be a successful breakout above $2.30.

    Related
    Tether Buys 8,888 Bitcoin in Epic Buy-the-Dip Strategy
    Tue, 04/01/2025 - 08:31
    Tether Buys 8,888 Bitcoin in Epic Buy-the-Dip Strategy
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    It is impossible to ignore the relationship between price action and on-chain activity. Significant price changes are frequently preceded by large spikes in transaction volume. Significant whale repositioning institutional movement or internal XRP Ledger activity could all be indicated by the recent spike. 

    Even though the causes of such a large transfer are still up for debate, the consequences are obvious: volatility is on the horizon. The $2.50 and $2.80 marks are bullish targets if XRP maintains its momentum and breaks out of the current descending structure. But if resistance is not broken, XRP may retest the $1.95-$2.00 range.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:20
    SecureShift Offers Seamless Crypto Exchange for 1,300+ Tokens: Review
    Reviews
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Enormous 640 Million XRP Surge: What Just Happened?
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    SecureShift Offers Seamless Crypto Exchange for 1,300+ Tokens: Review
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD