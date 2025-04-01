XRP Reaching Critical Support Level, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaches Yearly Price Foundation, Dogecoin (DOGE): Has It Begun?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has formally broken through one of its most important annual support levels, raising the possibility that its protracted decline will continue. After weeks of pressure, the asset is currently trading below the $0.00001230 level, a crucial historical support zone that has remained stable since the middle of 2023. The chart indicates that SHIB has tested this level several times in the last year, using it as a springboard for a number of relief rallies.

The support that once provided a psychological safety net is now at risk of becoming resistance due to this recent breakdown. Longer-term moving averages like the 100 and 200 EMA still loom high above the current price, supporting the dominant trend, while the 26 EMA has curled downward once more, highlighting the short-term bearish bias. This move appears to be more than a low-volume fakeout or fluke, as the volume during the breakdown is consistent with previous sell-offs.

Though not sufficiently to ensure an instant recovery, the RSI is also moving in the direction of oversold territory. The next logical target, which has not been tested since October 2023, might be the $0.00001050 zone if SHIB is unable to promptly recover the compromised support. In addition, psychological zones such as $0.00001000 might be activated, which would further undermine confidence.

When this critical threshold is crossed, sentiment is affected, in addition to technical structure. Support for SHIB, which depends on speculative interest and community fervor, might decline unless bulls quickly regain control.

Dogecoin's state

As the meme coin struggles to hold onto important support levels, Dogecoin has formally entered a critical breakdown phase, indicating the onset of wider bearish momentum. The price of DOGE is currently trading at about $0.164, breaking through the $0.183 zone, a historically important level that served as a launching pad for bullish movements and brief rallies in the past.

This most recent decline indicates a structural breakdown in DOGE's price action rather than merely a brief dip. The start of what may be a protracted bearish cycle has been signaled by Dogecoin's consistent lower highs and lower lows, following several unsuccessful attempts to rise back above the 26 EMA.

The 50, 100 and 200 EMAs, as well as all other significant moving averages, are sloping downward, indicating a significant trend shift. Volume patterns further dispel expectations for a quick recovery by indicating that sell pressure increases with each lower move. The market's current risk-off sentiment makes it unlikely that there will be a relief rally, as momentum indicators like the RSI are approaching oversold conditions.

The next line of defense is a slide toward the $0.15 level, which is the danger at this point. A deeper correction toward $0.12, a level not seen since late 2023, might occur rapidly if that breaks. A psychological turning point is marked by DOGE's decline below $0.183. The fact that it is now resistance after being a zone of confidence and accumulation shows how the market's conviction has reversed. Dogecoin looks destined for more losses in the near future unless a powerful catalyst sparks interest in the meme coin again.

XRP key moment

Now trading close to $1.94, XRP is rapidly approaching a make-or-break moment as its price drops toward the critical 200 EMA support level. At the moment, XRP is down 2.24% for the day, trading at about $2.09. This puts the asset dangerously near a crucial long-term support zone, whose breach might indicate the beginning of a much more severe correction. Since hitting highs above $3.30 in early 2025, XRP has been trapped in a downward channel, according to the chart.

Price action is still printing lower highs, despite repeated attempts to break out of this downtrend failing. The overall bearish bias has been reinforced by the sharp downward turn of the 50 and 100 EMAs (orange and blue). Growing selling pressure was confirmed by the recent breakdown below the 100 EMA (orange) and 26 EMA (green). Furthermore, the RSI for XRP has fallen below the neutral 50 level and is presently trading close to 38.4, which may indicate oversold territory and waning bullish momentum.

The bearish narrative is also reinforced by volume; recent red volume bars are rising, indicating that sellers are in charge. The $1.75-$1.80 range is the next significant support zone if XRP is unable to hold the 200 EMA. Any near-term bullish case would probably be invalidated by a clear close below that level, which could push the price even lower toward $1.50.

Nevertheless, the 200 EMA has served as a solid support level for XRP in the past, so bulls might try to defend here. XRP may try to recover toward $2.30-$2.40 if buyers are able to reverse the momentum with a bounce from this area, but that would necessitate a change in the mood of the market as a whole.