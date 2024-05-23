Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk's Update Triggers Excitement of XRP and Meme Communities

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recent tweet by Musk has provoked excited response from XRP and meme lovers on X
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 13:30
    Elon Musk's Update Triggers Excitement of XRP and Meme Communities
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Tech tycoon Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion and then rebranded it as X (planning to make it "The Everything App" in the near future) has announced that yet another useful feature of his social media platform has been upgraded.

    The community, which features many XRP fans and meme lovers, replied with a wave of enthusiasm about the new upgrade of the feature that helps verify real information on X or correct false information – Community Notes.

    Related
    Thu, 05/23/2024 - 10:06
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Stunning AI Prediction That Will Impact Everyone
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Mysterious 240 Million XRP Transfer: Where Did It Go?
    Mysterious 240 Million XRP Transfer: Where Did It Go?
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Stunning AI Prediction That Will Impact Everyone
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Reveals Last Chance to Sell ETH
    Brian Kelly Predicts Solana Could Be Next Crypto ETF

    Musk announces Community Notes update, community responds

    The serial tech entrepreneur tweeted that Community Notes has finally been translated, quoting a tweet from his account that was not in English as usual but in French.

    The tweet also announced that from now on any comments made in Community Notes can be translated with a single click on the post: “Now, if you see a Community Note in another language, you can tap to translate. Available today for contributors, coming soon to everyone on X.”

    Major XRP enthusiast @XRPcryptowolf once again reminded Musk that the implementation of cryptocurrency payments on the X platform is the only thing missing now.

    A “meme artist,” @X_BEBEeth, also asked when crypto payments would become available on the platform. Many other meme-themed accounts also responded either praising and thanking Musk (and suggesting that Grok be added to the Community Notes) or asking him about the probability of crypto payments on X in the future.

    Related
    Tue, 05/21/2024 - 09:42
    Elon Musk Issues Important “Black Mirror” Statement to Warn Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Musk and other leaders slam Microsoft's new AI

    This week, a new AI-based feature announced by Microsoft made waves within the cryptocurrency community. The corporation’s CEO, Satya Nadella, announced the launch of “Recall” – an addition to Microsoft’s Co-Pilot AI that is designed to constantly take screenshots of users' PCs or laptops to allow them to later search through this archive processed by AI.

    Musk referred to this innovation as a “Black Mirror” episode and stated that he would switch off this feature. Vitalik Buterin wondered if this data is to be collected and added to Microsoft’s databases. Satya Nadella stated that it would only be collected locally, i.e., on users’ devices.

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz wondered who would ever want to use such a feature.

    #Elon Musk #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets in Key Metric - What's Happening?
    2024/05/23 13:25
    Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets in Key Metric - What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miner Awakens: 2,000 BTC Moved in One Go
    2024/05/23 13:25
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miner Awakens: 2,000 BTC Moved in One Go
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Major Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Eyes Epic 21.6% Pump
    2024/05/23 13:25
    Major Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Eyes Epic 21.6% Pump
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Horizen Labs Launches zkVerify - The Most Efficient Modular Blockchain for ZK Proof Verification
    3000+ Attendees Hail Crypto Expo Dubai 2024 as a Resounding Success
    MAR Mining Releases Novel Cloud Mining Program
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk's Update Triggers Excitement of XRP and Meme Communities
    Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets in Key Metric - What's Happening?
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miner Awakens: 2,000 BTC Moved in One Go
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD