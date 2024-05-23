Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Stunning AI Prediction That Will Impact Everyone

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    One of two DOGE founders issues warning about impact AI is likely to have on world in next few years
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 10:06
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Stunning AI Prediction That Will Impact Everyone
    Contents
    Billy Markus, known on X as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” has published an alarming prediction as to how AI is likely to impact internet users and companies that use internet traffic in the near future.

    He also shared his take on how AI is going to be trained, and he does not seem to be happy about this.

    "Search engines moving toward AI"

    Markus ponders future AI developments and how they will impact a wide business industry based on the internet and search engines, as well as average Internet users and the way they prefer to find data online.

    In his recent tweet, the cofounder of the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, wrote that he expects the next few years to be “interesting.” Then he shared his take on the upcoming development of AI-based search engines.

    Markus tweeted that search engines are starting to move toward AI. This is likely to result in a great number of Internet users to stop visiting websites to obtain information. This, in return, is likely to put companies that rely on search engine traffic out of business.

    The next consequential bullet point on his list is that AI will be trained not by journalists but “by random comments from you and me” (using posts and comments on X and other social media platforms, likely). What this will result in Markus either fails to imagine or does not want to talk about.

    Elon Musk's "Black Mirror" AI warning

    As reported by U.Today, tech magnate Musk issued a statement about the new feature called Recall and released by Microsoft as part of its Copilot AI. Recall is designed to create a “memory” for users by constantly taking screenshots of everything they do on their PCs and laptops running on Windows and every website they visit.

    These screenshots will be processed by AI, and then users will get the opportunity to look through and search this “memory.” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella assured the global audience that this data would not be added to the company’s databases.

    Elon Musk called this a “Black Mirror” episode and tweeted that he will definitely turn this feature off in the future.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
