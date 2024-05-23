Dogecoin Founder Makes Stunning AI Prediction That Will Impact Everyone

Advertisement

Billy Markus, known on X as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” has published an alarming prediction as to how AI is likely to impact internet users and companies that use internet traffic in the near future.

He also shared his take on how AI is going to be trained, and he does not seem to be happy about this.

"Search engines moving toward AI"

Markus ponders future AI developments and how they will impact a wide business industry based on the internet and search engines, as well as average Internet users and the way they prefer to find data online.

In his recent tweet, the cofounder of the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, wrote that he expects the next few years to be “interesting.” Then he shared his take on the upcoming development of AI-based search engines.

the next few years are going to be interesting



search engines moving toward AI -> people won’t visit websites for info -> companies that rely on search engine traffic will go out of business -> AI will get trained not by journalists but by random comments from you and me -> ??? — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 22, 2024

Markus tweeted that search engines are starting to move toward AI. This is likely to result in a great number of Internet users to stop visiting websites to obtain information. This, in return, is likely to put companies that rely on search engine traffic out of business.

The next consequential bullet point on his list is that AI will be trained not by journalists but “by random comments from you and me” (using posts and comments on X and other social media platforms, likely). What this will result in Markus either fails to imagine or does not want to talk about.

Elon Musk's "Black Mirror" AI warning

As reported by U.Today, tech magnate Musk issued a statement about the new feature called Recall and released by Microsoft as part of its Copilot AI. Recall is designed to create a “memory” for users by constantly taking screenshots of everything they do on their PCs and laptops running on Windows and every website they visit.

These screenshots will be processed by AI, and then users will get the opportunity to look through and search this “memory.” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella assured the global audience that this data would not be added to the company’s databases.

Elon Musk called this a “Black Mirror” episode and tweeted that he will definitely turn this feature off in the future.