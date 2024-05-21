Advertisement
    SpaceX Hits Major Milestone, Community Expects DOGE to the Moon

    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk's space company reaches major milestone, some in community now believe DOGE will 'go to the moon'
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 14:53
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Tech centibillionaire Elon Musk has announced a major new milestone achieved by one of his largest and oldest companies – SpaceX.

    The community on the X platform, which also belongs to him, responded immediately, congratulating the hard working CEO. Among them were also crypto-themed accounts that made allegations about SpaceX’s crypto holdings going up in the future.

    "SpaceX's crypto clearly going to moon"

    In his tweet, the innovative entrepreneur, Musk, sent congratulations to the SpaceX team on its major new record – three million customers in 99 countries on the planet. Musk also extended his gratitude to SpaceX customers for buying Starlink.

    Recently, as was announced by Elon Musk, this space-internet connection became available in Indonesia. Musk paid a visit to Bali as part of the promotion campaign.

    Crypto user @XRPcryptowolf tweeted that he expects crypto held by SpaceX to go to moon. It is widely known that SpaceX holds Bitcoin and Dogecoin. As of March 1, SpaceX and Tesla together hold $1.3 billion worth of Bitcoin, with more than half a million U.S. dollars in profits after the bull run that took place back then. As for DOGE, this is is the only cryptocurrency both SpaceX and Tesla accept for their merchandise in online shops.

    Elon Musk makes "Black Mirror" warning

    Earlier today, Musk commented on the recent AI innovation presented by the Microsoft Corporation to the public. It is a new feature added to the Copilot + PC, named “Recall.”

    The new feature will create photographic memories for users, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claims. It will take screenshots of all user activity on a PC and then process it with AI. Users will be able to search through this archive later on, according to the idea.

    Elon Musk responded, saying that this really looks like “a Black Mirror” episode – a popular TV series about possible dystopian futures and the dominating role of technologies. Musk tweeted that he will certainly switch this feature off. Ripple CTO David Schwartz also questioned the point behind the creation of this feature, assuming that people would hardly want to use it. 

    Nadella, though, assumed everyone that Recall will operate locally and will not transfer personal user data from their PCs.

