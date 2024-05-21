Newly Introduced Microsoft AI Triggers Vitalik Buterin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The CEO of Microsoft recently announced a groundbreaking feature for Windows PCs called Recall. This feature is designed to give PCs a "photographic memory," continuously taking screenshots to remember and understand user activities. While this might sound revolutionary, it has sparked concerns, notably from Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin.

Buterin's primary concern revolves around privacy. He questioned whether the data captured by Recall would stay on the device or be sent to a central server for processing. His concern is valid; if the data is shipped to a central server, it raises significant privacy issues, crossing a line that many would find unacceptable.

Satya Nadella, however, clarified that the data remains on the device, ensuring that users' activities and data are not exposed to potential external breaches or misuse. However, the background behind the technology still is not clear, so stating for sure that data will not be available to any third parties is premature. A completely different question is ensuring the safety of data by encrypting it and providing tools for safeguarding it from illicit actors.

Ethereum's ETF push

In the middle of these technological debates, the Ethereum ecosystem has received positive news. Ethereum recently got a hint at the upcoming approval of an ETF, which could significantly push up its market position.

The asset has crossed the long-awaited $3,600 price threshold, leaving some bears behind and pushing market liquidations above $260 million.

The potential benefits of features like Recall are immense, offering unparalleled convenience and functionality. However, these benefits must not come at the cost of user privacy. By ensuring that data stays on-device, Microsoft can provide a groundbreaking product while keeping users' data owned by users only.