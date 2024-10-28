Advertisement
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details

    Yuri Molchan
    Crypto community has responded to Elon Musk's recent DOGE meme tweet
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 9:33
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Today, serial tech entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is also well known for his love of Dogecoin and memes, published a post where he combined those two things.

    This caused a wave of positive and supportive comments from the DOGE army. However, some Bitcoiners responded to say that they believe in BTC, not in meme coins.

    Musk triggers community with DOGE post

    Musk took to his account on the X platform to publish a photo of himself taken during one of his recent public speeches in the U.S. In this photo, he victoriously raises both hands and resembles a powerlifter, who strikes a pose to demonstrate his biceps.

    The X owner combined the photo with a DOGE meme, where the Shiba Inu dog raises hands in a similar gesture and shows a well-trained muscled body.

    Among the commentators was the @Nebraskangooner analyst. He wondered why Dogecoin did not pump thanks to that tweet by Musk. Indeed, over the past few hours, when this tweet was published, the original meme cryptocurrency staged a decline of close to 2% rather than beginning to rise. At the time of this writing, the iconic meme coin is changing hands at $0.14236.

    X user @TheBTCTherapist, with more than 140,000 followers, responded to the tweet by saying: “Bitcoin > Doge.” However, the majority of the commentators published supportive tweets, praising DOGE.

    Elon Musk mentions XRP, community takes it as good sign

    As reported by U.Today, last week, Tesla CEO and Dogecoin lover Musk mentioned XRP, while answering questions from the audience during one of his public speeches in the course of his U.S. tour.

    A user asked whether Musk believes that XRP Ledger will be incorporated into financial institutions, what with the current witch hunt conducted by the SEC against crypto. Musk, however, responded regarding crypto in general.

    Musk stated that he believes crypto to be an "interesting and probably valuable bulwark against a centralized control. He then clarified that this was "definitely not an endorsement or lack of endorsement of XRP."

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse later reacted to Musk’s mention of XRP, saying that users are eager to ask such questions because “XRP is not a niche issue.”

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

