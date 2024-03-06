Elon Musk’s Grok AI Confirms New Bitcoin ATH, While ChatGPT Denies It

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has published a tweet to praise his xAI’s invention Grok versus its rival – the brainchild of OpenAI called ChatGPT.

While Grok has mentioned Bitcoin breaking a new price record the other day, ChatGPT has rejected this important for the financial and cryptocurrency sector news.

Musk's Grok confirms new Bitcoin all-time high

Quoting a tweet posted by a Twitter user “Dogecoin Designer” about the recently set new Bitcoin all-time high and the reaction of Grok and ChatGPT chatbots to this significant event, Musk tweeted: “Real-time systems ftw”.

The initial message of the “Dogecoin Designer” goes as follows: “Grok - Bitcoin just broke its all time high. ChatGPT - Bitcoin has not broken its all time high. Grok is the most real-time AI. ChatGPT failed, yet again.”

In early 2023, Musk slammed ChatGPT as “woke” for its ability embedded by OpenAI developers to avoid sensitive topics, like politics, sex, religion, gender identity, etc, while answering users’ questions. To respond to that “AI wokeness” competitive centibillionaire Musk promptly set up his own AI-focused company xAI and by the end of the year launched Grok AI chatbot available for Premium+ users on Twitter/X.

Moreover, as reported by U.Today recently, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman for breaching the initial goal of founding OpenAI. Altman and Musk were both among the founders of the company in 2015, when Musk provided a substantial amount of his personal funds for OpenAI counted in millions of US dollars.

Back then, the agreement between Musk and Altman was that OpenAI would be a totally non-profit company. Recently OpenAI became a fully profit-oriented entity.

Bitcoin smashes new all-time high

On March 5, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin smashed a new historic peak since November 2021. This time, BTC reached a new high of approximately $69,200, just a little short of $70,000, while previously the ATH stayed at the $69,000 price mark.

If last time, the two historic peaks in 2021 were reached thanks to Elon Musk and the halving of 2020, as many experts believe, this time the massive inflow of funds into the cryptocurrency market thanks to spot Bitcoin ETFs has propelled the price to a new record.