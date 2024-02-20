Elon Musk Teases Major Grok AI Upgrade, Here's What It Will Do

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk, owner of the X social media app (formerly known as Twitter), has revealed that a major update to his Grok AI chatbot will soon be implemented on X.

Musk also revealed what the new version of Grok will be capable of and what benefit it will bring to X users.

Also, Musk Rejected the allegations that Community Notes do not work in his tweets and reminded the audience that X will roll out payments this year.

Upcoming Grok 1.5 release, here are user benefits

Dogecoin Designer, user of X, has shared several extracts from a podcast with Elon Musk’s participation. In one of them, Musk shared the news about the release of a new version of Grok AI chatbot happening soon.

According to Musk, it will be able to sum up threads and replies within them to conduct analysis (there will be a special button). Also, the new version of Grok will be able to “help people in creating posts.”

Musk revealed that the updated Grok AI chatbot will likely be released in just a few weeks.

On the same podcast, Musk refuted allegations and rumors that he has implemented the Community Notes feature for all accounts on X, except for his own. The tech centibillionaire assured that he does not have any technical ability to exclude his account or anyone else’s from the Community Notes coverage. He also reminded the community that “all the code and data is open source,” so anyone with knowledge of the code can go and check his words.

X to launch payments this year

On the same podcast episode, Elon Musk explained why the app should not be called Twitter any more, but X. The initial name “Twitter” was associated with “birds tweeting away” since posts were no more than 140 characters long. But now users can publish videos, Premium users can make longer posts and the platform intends to implement audio and video calls. Therefore, he said the name “Twitter” no longer fits, since the company now has a broad range of products rather than just one.

Besides, Musk reminded everyone that later this year, payments will be launched across the platform.