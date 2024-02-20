Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk Teases Major Grok AI Upgrade, Here's What It Will Do

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
X platform's Musk has announced big update to his Grok AI chatbot coming soon
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 15:00
Elon Musk Teases Major Grok AI Upgrade, Here's What It Will Do
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Elon Musk, owner of the X social media app (formerly known as Twitter), has revealed that a major update to his Grok AI chatbot will soon be implemented on X.

Musk also revealed what the new version of Grok will be capable of and what benefit it will bring to X users.

Also, Musk Rejected the allegations that Community Notes do not work in his tweets and reminded the audience that X will roll out payments this year.

Upcoming Grok 1.5 release, here are user benefits

Dogecoin Designer, user of X, has shared several extracts from a podcast with Elon Musk’s participation. In one of them, Musk shared the news about the release of a new version of Grok AI chatbot happening soon.

According to Musk, it will be able to sum up threads and replies within them to conduct analysis (there will be a special button). Also, the new version of Grok will be able to “help people in creating posts.”

Musk revealed that the updated Grok AI chatbot will likely be released in just a few weeks.

On the same podcast, Musk refuted allegations and rumors that he has implemented the Community Notes feature for all accounts on X, except for his own. The tech centibillionaire assured that he does not have any technical ability to exclude his account or anyone else’s from the Community Notes coverage. He also reminded the community that “all the code and data is open source,” so anyone with knowledge of the code can go and check his words.

Related
Ripple Lands New Major User, XRP Integration to Follow?

X to launch payments this year

On the same podcast episode, Elon Musk explained why the app should not be called Twitter any more, but X. The initial name “Twitter” was associated with “birds tweeting away” since posts were no more than 140 characters long. But now users can publish videos, Premium users can make longer posts and the platform intends to implement audio and video calls. Therefore, he said the name “Twitter” no longer fits, since the company now has a broad range of products rather than just one.

Besides, Musk reminded everyone that later this year, payments will be launched across the platform.

#Elon Musk #Grok #Twitter
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Giant $14 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulated by ETF Providers
2024/02/20 15:02
Giant $14 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulated by ETF Providers
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 298% as Price Eyes Major Milestone
2024/02/20 15:02
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 298% as Price Eyes Major Milestone
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Surprisingly Bullish Ethereum Whale Makes Unexpected Move on BTC Stash
2024/02/20 15:02
Surprisingly Bullish Ethereum Whale Makes Unexpected Move on BTC Stash
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Elon Musk Teases Major Grok AI Upgrade, Here's What It Will Do
Giant $14 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulated by ETF Providers
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 298% as Price Eyes Major Milestone
Show all