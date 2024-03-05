Advertisement
AD

Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reached New All-Time High

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) has shattered its previous all-time high, soaring above $69,200
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 15:04
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reached New All-Time High
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) has just reached a new all-time high, trading above $69,200 and surpassing the previous record set in November 2021 of $69,146. 

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency is currently valued at more than $1.3 trillion, according to CoinGecko data

Why Bitcoin might surge even higher 

Anthony Pompliano, founder of Pamp Investments, singed out several key factors contributing to Bitcoin's bullish momentum during a CNBC interview.  

Firstly, the recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs shows a growing mainstream acceptance and massive inflows into the cryptocurrency market. Notably, the one managed by BlackRock with $11 billion in assets has added $1 billion in just the last day. 

Furthermore, historical patterns suggest that breaking past an all-time high could lead to a rapid doubling in price, as seen in previous cycles. 

Once Bitcoin moves beyond known price levels, the market begins to reassess its value in the absence of historical resistance points. During this period of price discovery, Bitcoin is entering uncharted territory

Pompliano also singled out the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, which will reduce the new supply of Bitcoin, as a critical factor likely to push prices higher at a pace faster than many anticipate.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image These Meme Coins Are Most Whale-Dominated: Research
2024/03/05 15:16
These Meme Coins Are Most Whale-Dominated: Research
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 100% of Bitcoin Wallets Currently in Profit: Details
2024/03/05 15:10
100% of Bitcoin Wallets Currently in Profit: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Binance Warns of Large Bitcoin Transfers Coming
2024/03/05 15:10
Binance Warns of Large Bitcoin Transfers Coming
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Proof of Talk returns to the Louvre Palace as agenda-setting event for Web3
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Fest: A Day of Triumph and Innovation!
GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

These Meme Coins Are Most Whale-Dominated: Research
100% of Bitcoin Wallets Currently in Profit: Details
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reached New All-Time High
Show all