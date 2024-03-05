Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reached New All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) has just reached a new all-time high, trading above $69,200 and surpassing the previous record set in November 2021 of $69,146.

The cryptocurrency is currently valued at more than $1.3 trillion, according to CoinGecko data.

Why Bitcoin might surge even higher

Anthony Pompliano, founder of Pamp Investments, singed out several key factors contributing to Bitcoin's bullish momentum during a CNBC interview.

Firstly, the recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs shows a growing mainstream acceptance and massive inflows into the cryptocurrency market. Notably, the one managed by BlackRock with $11 billion in assets has added $1 billion in just the last day.

Furthermore, historical patterns suggest that breaking past an all-time high could lead to a rapid doubling in price, as seen in previous cycles.

Once Bitcoin moves beyond known price levels, the market begins to reassess its value in the absence of historical resistance points. During this period of price discovery, Bitcoin is entering uncharted territory

Pompliano also singled out the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, which will reduce the new supply of Bitcoin, as a critical factor likely to push prices higher at a pace faster than many anticipate.