197 Million Dogecoin Purchased on Robinhood as DOGE Price Hits 3-Year High

According to cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert, widely popular within the cryptocurrency community, over the past 20 hours, large crypto holders, often referred to as “whales,” have withdrawn a massive amount of Dogecoin from Robinhood.

This happened just as meme coin DOGE skyrocketed to hit the high of $0.2 last seen back in December 2021 two and a half years ago.

Close to 200 million DOGE moved, mysterious buyer revealed

The whale tracker detected two heavyweight transactions, carrying almost 200 million Dogecoin together: 67,496,921 DOGE worth $11,924,617 and 129,428,389 DOGE evaluated at $22,726,809 at the time of the transactions.

Whales’ interest in Dogecoin has greatly increased recently. As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, whales transferred more than 1.5 billion Dogecoin, moving the majority of these meme coins to Coinbase, Robinhood (450,000,000 DOGE) and Binance (600,000,000 DOGE). However, quite substantial amounts of the original meme cryptocurrency were withdrawn by whales from Binance (306,089,114 DOGE). In fact, according to details revealed by the aforementioned data source, these transfers made earlier today proved to be performed by Robinhood internally as it shifted the staggering amounts of Dogecoin.

Dogecoin, along with the rest of the top altcoins, have been showing rapid growth, recently fueled by the increase of the flagship cryptocurrency – Bitcoin. Earlier today, BTC made its way to an astonishing $68,000 high within close reach of the 2021 all-time high of $69,000. However, by now, Bitcoin has rebounded, dropping back to $66,226. By now, the digital gold has resumed growth and is trading above $67,200.

"Dogecoin millionaire" regains his status

Crypto YouTuber Glauber Contessoto, who became known in 2021 as the "Dogecoin millionaire" on social media and managed to get an article about himself published on CNBC, has tweeted that for the first time since 2021, he has actually regained his "DOGE millionaire" status.

It happened thanks to Dogecoin soaring to $0.2 briefly for the first time since 2021. In early 2021, CNBC reported that the YouTuber had invested all his savings into Dogecoin. Later, in May, “The DogeFather” (as he jokingly called himself on Twitter), Elon Musk, endorsed DOGE during his debut on Saturday Night Live, and the Dogecoin price soared to a historic peak of $0.7.