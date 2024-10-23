Advertisement
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Agree on This Crucial Matter: Details

    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk posted enthusiastic response to Dogecoin creator's statement
    Wed, 23/10/2024 - 10:50
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk responded to a recent X post published by a Dogecoin cofounder, offering him support and probably even thanking him. Another influential figure joined in on their exchange of comments – cryptocurrency-supporting Sean Ono Lennon, the younger son of the legendary Beatles musician.

    Difference between Jack Dorsey's Twitter and Elon Musk's X

    Billy Markus, who created the original meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013 in collaboration with Jackson Palmer, and who is known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, published a tweet about Twitter and X social media platform.

    Twitter was a popular microblogging platform founded by Jack Dorsey. Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022 for $44 billion and rebranded it as X. He also added several important updates that made the X platform a much more attractive place for content makers. They included much longer posts, simply-purchasable verification ticks and live videos.

    Elon Musk gives enthusiastic response to Shibetoshi Nakamoto

    Currently, functions for job seeking and dating are being tested. Besides, users can support content makers by subscribing to them for a small monthly fee. Another opportunity for earning money is a monetization feature, which allows X users to receive profits from advertising on X.

    In his tweet, Shibetoshi Nakamoto confessed that if Twitter had gotten shut down, he would not have minded since it was “somewhat fun and somewhat toxic and overall unimportant.” However, Billy Markus admitted that he would be “very upset if 𝕏 shut down,” as if declaring his love for Elon Musk’s X.

    The tech mogul who owns X responded enthusiastically to that tweet, posting two “fire” emojis.

    Related
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    Mon, 10/21/2024 - 08:10
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple CEO comments on Elon Musk mentioning XRP

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple boss Brad Garlinghouse published a tweet to comment on Elon Musk's recent statement on crypto, where he mentioned the XRP coin. The tech billionaire said that he believes crypto to be a “bulwark against centralized control” and a great help with personal freedom; he added that it was “definitely not an endorsement or lack of endorsement for XRP.”

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that users care about crypto and XRP since they want the government to implement “real policies that drive innovation and create jobs.”

    “XRP is not a niche issue,” he added, addressing his followers on X.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

