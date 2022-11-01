Elon Musk: This Will Destroy Scam Bots on Twitter

Tue, 11/01/2022 - 20:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Twitter chief Elon Musk has come up with a solution to get rid of scam bots on the platform
Elon Musk: This Will Destroy Scam Bots on Twitter
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tesla chief Elon Musk who finalized the acquisition of Twitter last week, has announced a solution that will support Twitter financially and “destroy bots”.

An hour ago, he posted a series of tweets. In one of them he stated that owners of Twitter Blue accounts will have to part with $8 a month.

Earlier, Elon mentioned $20 in his tweets, however, many verified users on Twitter, including best-selling US horror author Stephen King strongly objected to that.

Replying to King’s tweet about that earlier today, Musk explained that Twitter “needs to pay the bills somehow” and that it cannot rely only on advertisers. He asked the writer if $8 was okay with him.

Now, the price of $8 has become official - for Twitter Blue so far. MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor stepped in to comment that “bots will not like” this monthly fee and Musk stated that this “will destroy the bots”.

Related
Ripple Enemy, Former SEC Chair, Now Supports It Inadvertently, Here's How

He added that should a paid Twitter Blue account become engaged in a spam/scam activity, it will be suspended. Scam bots have been a long-term issue for many verified users, especially for crypto influencers, such as CZ of Binance, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Elon Musk himself.

Musk has also promised that there will be rewards for content creators but did not yet mention crypto here or spoke about DOGE in particular, contrary to the Dogecoin army’s expectations.

#Elon Musk #Cryptocurrency Scam
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Market Seems “Overcold,” Analyst Says
11/01/2022 - 20:25
Bitcoin Market Seems “Overcold,” Analyst Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image MoneyGram Now Allows Buying Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin on Its Mobile App
11/01/2022 - 19:01
MoneyGram Now Allows Buying Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin on Its Mobile App
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Billionaire Novogratz's Firm Exploring Mass Layoffs
11/01/2022 - 16:12
Billionaire Novogratz's Firm Exploring Mass Layoffs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya