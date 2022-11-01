Elon Musk: This Will Destroy Scam Bots on Twitter

Twitter chief Elon Musk has come up with a solution to get rid of scam bots on the platform

Tesla chief Elon Musk who finalized the acquisition of Twitter last week, has announced a solution that will support Twitter financially and “destroy bots”.

An hour ago, he posted a series of tweets. In one of them he stated that owners of Twitter Blue accounts will have to part with $8 a month.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Earlier, Elon mentioned $20 in his tweets, however, many verified users on Twitter, including best-selling US horror author Stephen King strongly objected to that.

Replying to King’s tweet about that earlier today, Musk explained that Twitter “needs to pay the bills somehow” and that it cannot rely only on advertisers. He asked the writer if $8 was okay with him.

Now, the price of $8 has become official - for Twitter Blue so far. MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor stepped in to comment that “bots will not like” this monthly fee and Musk stated that this “will destroy the bots”.

Yes, this will destroy the bots. If a paid Blue account engages in spam/scam, that account will be suspended.



Essentially, this raises the cost of crime on Twitter by several orders of magnitude. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

He added that should a paid Twitter Blue account become engaged in a spam/scam activity, it will be suspended. Scam bots have been a long-term issue for many verified users, especially for crypto influencers, such as CZ of Binance, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Elon Musk himself.

Musk has also promised that there will be rewards for content creators but did not yet mention crypto here or spoke about DOGE in particular, contrary to the Dogecoin army’s expectations.