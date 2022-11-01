BabyDoge Price Goes up Triggered by This Positive News

Tue, 11/01/2022 - 14:35
article image
Yuri Molchan
This popular meme token's price is growing today, here is what is pushing it up
BabyDoge Price Goes up Triggered by This Positive News
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Baby Doge Coin is demonstrating a modest rise of nearly 4%, according to CoinMarketCap. The trigger that made the meme coin rise was Elon Musk's tweet, which featured a Shiba Inu dog wearing a T-shirt with a Twitter logo.

BabyDogeCMC_098euwrehjg3456
Image via CoinMarketCap

The BabyDoge account responded to Musk's tweet with an image of BabyDoge riding a rocket to the moon.

The meme coin is changing hands at $0.000000001416, showing a rise of close to 4% in the past 24 hours.

BabyDoge officially began on July 1, 2021, when Elon Musk posted a tweet with a song that mentioned Baby Doge. The original lyrics read "Baby Shark," but the Tesla boss changed it and tweeted his own version of it, thus bringing into the world yet another meme cryptocurrency.

This year on this day when the meme coin, a copycat of Dogecoin, turned one year old, the official account of this crypto sent its thanks to Musk in a tweet.

Related
Elon Musk Might Be Hinting at Coming DOGE Integration on Twitter

As reported by U.Today last week, Elon Musk's tweet, in which he promised not to fail millions of his followers "whatever it takes," BabyDoge also responded, and this brought the coin a brief rise, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

BabyDoge is now among the most popular meme coins, a list that also includes Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki Inu.

In October, the asset was listed by two major exchanges – South Korean ProBit Global and Vietnam-based ONUS. Both listings made BabyDoge's price climb the charts.

#BabyDoge #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP Price Analysis for November 1
11/01/2022 - 15:15
XRP Price Analysis for November 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bernstein Envisions Dogecoin Future for Twitter
11/01/2022 - 14:53
Bernstein Envisions Dogecoin Future for Twitter
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Reports On-chain Growth in October, Here Are Details
11/01/2022 - 14:21
Cardano Reports On-chain Growth in October, Here Are Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide