Elon Musk Thinks Dogecoin Is Superior to Shiba Inu and Bitcoin as Means of Payment

Elon Musk prefers Dogecoin over Bitcoin and Shiba Inu as a means of payment

Elon Musk believes that Dogecoin is a far superior form of payment compared to Bitcoin and Shiba Inu.



The Tesla boss liked a tweet posted by Billy Markus, the co-founder of the original dog-themed coin, that compares the transaction fees of the three above-mentioned cryptocurrencies.

dogecoin’s low fees make it ideal for all sorts of transactions pic.twitter.com/PR0hB1tD3y — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 12, 2021

Earlier this week, as reported by U.Today, Dogecoin implemented a hotly-anticipated software update to dramatically reduce the cost of transactions on the network to just 0.01 DOGE (roughly $0.002) per kilobyte.