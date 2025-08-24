Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Investor Loses $1.54 Million in Devastating Phishing Scam

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 24/08/2025 - 7:42
    Scammers keep targeting EIP-7702 upgraded addresses, with latest victim losing $1.54 million
    Advertisement
    Crypto Investor Loses $1.54 Million in Devastating Phishing Scam
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to anti-fraud service Scam Sniffer, a cryptocurrency investor recently lost a total of $1.54 million after signing EIP-7702 phishing batch transactions.

    Advertisement

    Wrapped ETH (wstETH), wrapped BTC (cbBTC) as well as multiple types of other tokens were stolen during the attack.

    Batch transactions, which make it possible to perform multiple operations within a single atomic transaction, were introduced with EIP-7702, which was part of the recent Pectra upgrade.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Investor Loses $1.54 Million in Devastating Phishing Scam
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details
    Ripple CTO Issues Expert Reaction Amid Fed-Driven Market Rally
    'Powerful': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH

    Even though batch transactions provide a greater level of convenience for legitimate users, they also come with risks. Bad actors can exploit the new feature to trick their victims into signing away their assets.

    Advertisement

    Such scams typically involve a bogus decentralized finance (DeFi) interface that closely resembles actual applications such as popular decentralized exchange Uniswap.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 04/20/2025 - 07:53
    Uniswap Founder: Solana Best Fit for L1-Only DeFi
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    By approving multiple hidden transfers, a user allows a potential attacker to drain their funds in just mere seconds.

    Such malicious transactions tend to appear normal on the surface, and some users are not aware of potential risks due to the novelty of EIP-7702.

    $1 million worth of NFTs lost

    Earlier this week, Scam Sniffer also revealed that someone had lost a total of $1 million in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as other tokens after signing phishing batch transactions that were actually disguised as Uniswap swaps.

    An extremely similar incident also took place earlier this month.

    "We've spotted multiple victims with this pattern targeting EIP-7702 upgraded addresses," Scam Sniffer said earlier this month, urging holders to remain vigilant.

    #Ethereum News #Uniswap News #Cryptocurrency Scam
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 24, 2025 - 8:52
    US Government Owns 10% of Intel. Could Bitcoin Firms Be Next?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 20:00
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding
    Loaded Lions: From PFP Pioneer to Entertainment Powerhouse
    MovaChain Secures $100M Valuation Backed by Aqua1 Foundation and UAE's GeoNova Capital
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 24, 2025 - 8:52
    US Government Owns 10% of Intel. Could Bitcoin Firms Be Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 24, 2025 - 7:42
    Crypto Investor Loses $1.54 Million in Devastating Phishing Scam
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 20:00
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all