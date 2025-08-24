Advertisement
    10,000,000,000 SHIB Out of Binance as Meme Coin Bull Readies for September

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 24/08/2025 - 15:26
    Binance Shiba Inu whale pulls 10,000,000,000 SHIB right before what may be bullish September
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Out of nowhere, a big SHIB move hit the chain today — a Binance hot wallet pushed out 10,003,000,000 SHIB into a fresh address, split into three separate sends. The largest one carried just over 9 billion SHIB, worth about $116,000, the second chunk was close to 1 billion SHIB worth $12,900, and the last was a tiny 189,000 SHIB, barely two dollars on paper.

    All of it landed in one wallet that looks brand new, now holding little else except that SHIB stack, plus a leftover 0.213 ETH (around $1,000) and some dust-level ACH.

    This isn’t a jaw-dropping whale movement compared to billion-dollar flows the market has seen this week. What makes it worth attention is the calendar.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    September has been one of Shiba Inu’s better months over the years — the median performance sits at +8.2%, and in 2021 it was September that kicked off the run leading to the massive +833% October rally.

    Even in down cycles, September has often delivered some kind of green after the summer slump, which is why a sudden 10-billion SHIB pull from Binance into cold storage is being discussed.

    What's up with Shiba Inu (SHIB) price?

    SHIB is still stuck at $0.00001284, holding a base just above $0.00001107 while resistance levels stack one after another at $0.00001698, $0.00002000-0.00002500 and then the old cap at $0.00002970. That range has been containing the token for months, and any real breakout will have to chew through it, while a slip below the $0.000011 zone risks erasing what little structure summer managed to build.

    For now, the setup is intriguing: One wallet with 10 billion SHIB pulled off Binance, right before a month that has historically leaned bullish. Whether that lines up with another seasonal rebound or just fades into the noise is open for speculation.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Binance
