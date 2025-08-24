Advertisement
    3,019,050,686,372 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Recovery Around Corner?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 24/08/2025 - 11:40
    Shiba Inu shows good tendencies on network, but its market performance is far from great
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shiba Inu's on-chain activity is certainly not stagnant, as the current structure shows. In the last day, more than 3 trillion SHIB tokens were exchanged, demonstrating that despite the asset's recent price difficulties, demand for it is still high.

    Shiba Inu capital flow

    SHIB has previously achieved single-day transaction volumes exceeding 10 trillion tokens, which implies that the current level of network activity is significantly below the asset's upper limit. Token transfers have noticeably increased, according to on-chain data, suggesting that capital is being circulated and moved again.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Such a spike frequently occurs in tandem with changes in sentiment, either indicating the beginning of a recovery or the readiness of larger market players to make a move. Compared to the slower times earlier this summer, the uptick indicates healthier network dynamics even though it is not yet a clear bullish confirmation. The asset is still within a narrow consolidation range, according to SHIB's price chart.

    Support holding up

    The 100 EMA and rising support line are holding the downside while the price is currently trading just below the 50 EMA, which has served as short-term resistance. This results in a narrow wedge-like structure where once the price decides on a direction, volatility may increase noticeably. SHIB might try to retest resistance levels around $0.0000135 and possibly $0.0000144 if the on-chain activity results in increased buying pressure.

    By reviving momentum for a larger rally, clearing these areas would pave the way for a more comprehensive recovery. Conversely, if the rising support around $0.000012 is not maintained, SHIB runs the risk of retracing further, which could postpone any recovery story. SHIB's continued strong network-level resilience is the main lesson for investors.

    The asset has the potential to shock markets with unexpected spikes in volatility given transaction volumes in the trillions. Although the timing will depend on whether this surge translates into sustained demand, the current combination of technical support and increasing on-chain movement indicates that recovery is a realistic possibility.

