    Cardano's Hoskinson Just Had 'Great' XRP Conversation With Ripple CEO

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 24/08/2025 - 9:39
    Hoskinson claims that Cardano's Lace wallet will add support for XRP token by end of year
    Cardano's Hoskinson Just Had 'Great' XRP Conversation With Ripple CEO
    During his latest ask-me-anything (AMA) session on YouTube, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson revealed that he had a "great" conversation with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse regarding the integration of the XRP token.

    "In fact, I had a conversation with Brad about XRP, and it'd be a lot of fun," Hoskinson said.

    Hoskinson has also confirmed that Cardano's Lace wallet will add support for the XRP token by the end of the year.

    As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson initially confirmed that the wallet would continue its multi-chain journey with XRP in June after Lace initially enabled support for Bitcoin.

    Moreover, Hoskinson later teased deeper integration of the token into the Cardano ecosystem.

    XRP-Cardano event?

    The Cardano founder added that he would "love" to do a joint event with "some of the people on that side," floating the idea of inviting XRP advocate and former Massachusetts Senate candidate John Deaton.

    In response to the suggestion, Deaton said that it would be "an honor and a pleasure" to be present.

    Hoskinson's changing XRP views

    As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson used to frequently feud with members of the XRP community, going as far as accusing its members of harassing him. This came after he publicly criticized the "ETHGate" conspiracy theory that gained significant traction within the community.

    However, he later chose to make amends with the members of the XRP community while also expressing his desire to collaborate.

    Earlier this year, he also moved to defend the inclusion of XRP into the U.S. strategic reserve while also speaking favorably of Ripple's potential purchase of stablecoin giant Circle.

    #Cardano News #Ripple News
